 German police close Bonn station over apparent bomb threat | News | DW | 26.01.2020

News

Authorities have combed through the main station of the former capital, according to local media. Railway traffic was diverted to a nearby station across the Rhine River.

Breaking news banner

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn on Sunday said the central station in Bonn was closed due to police investigations.

Local newspaper General Anzeiger said the closure was due to a bomb threat. However, police did not locate a device after combing through the station and its surrounding areas.

About 60 state and federal police officers were deployed to the area, along with five sniffer dogs.

Trains were diverted to a nearby station in Beuel. Deutsche Bahn said would-be travelers should expect delays.

More to follow...

