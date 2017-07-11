 German police busts suspected refugee smuggling ring | News | DW | 19.01.2021

News

German police busts suspected refugee smuggling ring

Over a dozen defendants were linked to an operation to smuggle Syrians through the so-called Balkan route since 2019. Coordinated raids early on Tuesday involved hundreds of officers across several cities and states.

Federal police said 19 suspects had linked to the refugee smuggling ring

German authorities launched coordinated raids nationwide targeting a human trafficking ring early on Tuesday, arresting suspects in Berlin, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse, federal police said in a statement. Around 400 officers mobilized in total. 

The raids stem from a major investigation run by public prosecutors in the Bavarian town of Kempten — near Germany's borders with Liechtenstein, Austria and Switzerland — and a Bavarian office of Germany's federal police, which specializes in border security and transport policing. 

A total of 19 suspects, between the ages of 21 and 44, have been accused of smuggling refugees for large sums of money.

The human trafficking operation allegedly dates back to at least April 2019. Prosecutors accuse the group of smuggling mostly Syrian refugees along the so-called Balkan route to Germany, concealing them in cars and small cargo vehicles.

Over 100 refugees smuggled

The suspects, of Syrian, Lebanese and Libyan descent, are said to have used vans and cars to move the refugees accross land borders, prosecutors said.

Authorities say the operation was sophisticated, with ring members scouting police checkpoints and border crossings, ahead of the vehicles that transprorted the refugees.

They managed to sneak some 140 mostly Syrian refugees into Germany. 

The gang leader was regularly in touch and involved in coordinating the smugglers's activities through his smartphone, prosecutors said.

 

Watch video 09:44

Why Syrian refugees in Germany fear deportation

