German police arrest teen over 6-year-old's killing

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of the killing of a younger child in northeastern Germany.

Police in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Tuesday arrested a teenager on suspicion of the killing of a six-year-old boy.

The arrest was made after the suspected weapon, linking the suspect with the death, was retrieved by police.

What we know so far

The teenager was the last person who had seen the victim alive on September 14, police said. He was also said to have contradicted himself during questioning.

Traces of DNA that police said was "very probably" that of the teenager were found on a knife, believed to have been the weapon used, near the crime scene in the town of Pragsdorf. Blood and fiber traces from the victim were also discovered on the knife.

An arrest warrant for manslaughter was issued at the Neubrandenburg district court on Tuesday morning.

The victim had been playing but did not arrive home at the agreed time on September 14. In the evening, the child was found with heavy stab wounds in a hedge by a soccer field. Rescuers tried to revive the youngster, but he died later in hospital.

The suspect was reported to the police shortly afterward. A search of the family's apartment took place, but the suspected weapon was not found and the allegation against the teenager could not be substantiated at the time.

Police said the suspect had entangled himself in contradictions during questioning.

The young boy's body was found in a hedge close to a football field Image: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa/picture alliance

The investigation is ongoing with no immediate indication as to the motive.

Town mayor Ralf Opitz welcomed news of the arrest. "This is firstly a relief for all residents, but questions remain," Opitz said.

String of killings involving minors

The case is the latest in a spate of such incidents involving minors in Germany this year.

Investigators concluded earlier this month that two girls aged 12 and 13 had stabbed to death another schoolgirl near the town of Freudenberg, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Officials also concluded this month that an 11-year-old boy had killed a 10-year-old girl at a children's care home in Bavaria.

In August, a 15-year-old boy was sentenced to ten years' detention over the death of another boy of the same age near Hanover.

The age of criminal responsibility in Germany begins at 14.

rc/fb (AFP, dpa)

