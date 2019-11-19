German police arrest Syrian terror suspect who 'bought bomb-making materials'

Special federal police units detained a Syrian man in his Berlin apartment early Tuesday on a charge of preparing a text aimed at perpetrating a terror act endangering the state, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said the suspect had begun to procure the "requisite components and chemicals for the construction of a explosive device" with the intention of killing as many people as possible.

"This was intended for detonation at an unknown point in time and at an unknown location in Germany," they added.

In August he had purchased hydrogen peroxide and aceton — two chemicals used to synthesized the high explosive TATP.

Under observation

Berlin prosecutors said that since early 2019 the Syrian had been observed nine times in an electronic message group affiliated with the terror militia "Islamic State" (IS).

Topics had included instructions on plastic explosives, packet and magnet bombs, and booby trap-explosives, followed by Kalashnikov K-47 guns and machine pistols.

German public broadcaster ARD said initial tips had been given by an unidentified foreign secret service to Germany's domestic intelligence agency (BfV).

Employed as cleaner

The suspect was employed as a cleaner at one of Berlin's primary schools and had been under observation since early this year, according to Berlin city-state's interior senator Andreas Geisel.

The Berliner Zeitung daily said the suspect lived near town hall in Berlin's district of Schöneberg.

Before working at the school, he had been employed at Berlin's renowned Bode Museum.

