German police arrest suspect after Mercedes factory shooting

Shots were fired at a Mercedes plant in southwestern Germany. According to media reports, one person was killed, and another was seriously injured.

A large-scale emergency operation was underway at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen on Thursday morning after emergency calls reported a shooting.

A special operations team sealed off the site with a full-scale deployment including two helicopters and several emergency doctors.

"One person was killed, one seriously injured," the Bild newspaper cited a police source as saying. "The motive is still unclear. The perpetrator has been arrested."

Multiple shots were reportedly fired at about 7.45 a.m. local time (0545 GMT/UTC). Police tweeted about an hour later that an operation involving police and rescue workers was ongoing on the factory complex, some 15 kilometers (just under 10 miles) southwest of Stuttgart. Authorities confirmed a suspect had been taken into custody.



Prosecutors said the arrested individual was a 56-year-old who was believed to have acted alone. Emergency services were said to have carried out a search of the building looking for other injured people.

Employees reported that the scene was the automaker's Factory 56, where the S-Class is also produced.

Mercedes confirmed that there had been an incident at the plant and that it was in touch with the authorities, but did not elaborate further.

"We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first," the company said in a statement.