German police arrest man over Lidl mail bomb

A 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of parcel bombs on German food firms, authorities said on Saturday.

The man from the Ulm area was detained a day earlier, according to the public prosecutor's office in Heidelberg and the state criminal investigation office of Baden-Württemberg.

Three firms were sent parcel bombs over the past few days including the Wild factory in Eppelheim, the supermarket chain Lidl in Neckarsulm and the Baby food manufacturer Hipp, based in the southern state of Bavaria.

Three people were injured when the device sent to the Lidl office exploded.

This is a breaking news and will be updated.