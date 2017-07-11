 German police arrest man after French prison escape | News | DW | 27.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German police arrest man after French prison escape

The fugitive was found by police near Mönchengladbach. He escaped from a prison in the Paris area last week with the help of an accomplice, but now both have been arrested.

Stock photo: Close-up of the siren on top of a German emergency services vehicle.

Police found the pair near Mönchengladbach in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia

A French prisoner who had been on the run for almost a week has been arrested in western Germany, the Düsseldorf prosecutor's office said on Monday. 

German police located the 28-year-old man near the city of Mönchengladbach on Sunday, arresting both him and his suspected female accomplice, who is thought to have played a pivotal role in his escape.

Parking plot

The incident began to unfold Tuesday as the prisoner was being taken from where he was being held to a hospital in the greater Paris area following a faked suicide attempt, French broadcaster BFMTV reported. 

In the parking lot, his accomplice allegedly intercepted the vehicle, threatened officers with a rifle and demanded the man's release. 

BFMTV said it had reason to believe that the accomplice was under the age of 18. She fired at the officers but they were protected by their bulletproof vests and were only slightly hurt, the broadcaster reported, citing police sources.

Cellphone analysis of the couple led investigators to Germany. They had been traveling in a van registered in France and still carried the hunting rifle used in the car park incident. 

Several previous convictions

The man had already been convicted several times in France, including for acts of violence, but had not been classified as especially dangerous. 

The man in question had been incarcerated since the beginning of October. He was being held in custody in connection with the death of an 18-year-old.

Watch video 09:10

Carlos Ghosn, ex-Nissan chief, walks out of DW's Conflict Zone interview

jsi/msh (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Israel: Six Palestinians escape high-security prison

The Hollywood-style escape took place at a maximum-security facility about 2 miles from the boundary with the occupied West Bank. Authorities have erected roadblocks as they hunt the fugitives.  

Israel prison break: Military recaptures last 2 Palestinian fugitives

Six Palestinian inmates had escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison in the city of Jenin through a tunnel earlier this month. With the last two escapees arrested, all are now once again in Israeli custody.  

Japan court jails US duo over Ghosn escape

Michael Taylor and his son were the first to receive sentences in Japan over the case after pleading guilty to helping former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee.  

Advertisement