German police arrest doctor for allegedly killing 4 patients

Police allege that a 39-year-old doctor working for a nursing service in Berlin committed manslaughter and tried to cover it up. The alleged victims were women aged between 72 and 94.

A doctor in Germany has been arrested in Berlin after being suspected of killing four of his patients, police said Wednesday.

The 39-year-old doctor worked as a palliative care nurse. He has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter.

The four alleged victims were women aged between 72 and 94 years old.

Police alleged that the doctor tried to cover up his crimes by setting fire to the victims' apartments. The fire brigade was forced to put out some of those fires at the time.

More to follow...

zc/wmr (dpa, AFP, Reuters)