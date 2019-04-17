German poker pro Hossein Esnan wins World Series main event

German-Iranian poker master Hossein Ensan on Wednesday won the World Series of Poker main event in Las Vegas, beating Italian rival Dario Sammartino.

"This is the best feeling in my life," said Ensan. "I am so happy I'm here with the bracelet in hand." He noted that while strategy plays a big part of the game, good cards and a bit of luck go a long way.

He described his Italian rival Sammartino as a "good player," saying: "But short-handed you need cards. You need hands, and for sure luck. And luck and hands were on my side. Otherwise, I'd be runner-up."

Read more: Ex-gambling addict sues casino and game maker

Esnan's friendly demeanor kept him going through the multi-day tournament

Major victory

Ensan takes home a cash prize of $10 million (€8.9 million). He beat more than 8,500 other poker players who started in the main event on July 3.

But the 55-year-old professional is not a newcomer to the high-stakes game. Since 2013, he has won $2.6 million playing poker.

The World Series of Poker's main event offers players the chance to win part of an $80 million pot.

Ensan is only the second German citizen in history to win the top prize at the main event after Pius Heinz in 2011. He is also the oldest player to win it in two decades.

Read more: Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen wants to keep winning streak going

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 04:27 Share Using poker to teach decision-making Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2nyJR Using poker to teach decision-making

ls/ng (dpa, SID)