 German plane lands in Greece after bomb threat: reports | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 16.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

German plane lands in Greece after bomb threat: reports

A local paper reports that fighter jets were scrambled after a German passenger jet reported a bomb threat. It was flying from Egypt to Dusseldorf.

A plane flies during sunset (picture-alliance/dpa/H.-C. Dittrich)

A German passenger jet was forced to land in Greece on Thursday after reporting a bomb threat.

Condor Airways confirmed to DW that flight DE69 from Egypt's Hurghada to Dusseldorf made an unscheduled landing at Chania, on the island of Greece, for safety reasons.

"The reason why the aircrat had to divert was a safety measure that had to executed at Chania airport. On board were 273 passengers. The aircraft has landed safely and deboarded normally," a Condor spokesperson told DW.

Condor would not confirm a bomb threat triggered the manoeuver, but DW has separate confirmation this was the case. 

Aircraft tracking websites showed Condor Flight DE69 was diverted to Chania airport after two hours in the air.

Bomb disposal experts and police sniffer dogs were investigating the aircraft, according to local media.

Athens daily newspaper Ta Nea reported the plane was escorted by two F16 fighter jets.

Condor is Germany's second-largest commercial airline. Hurghada is a tourist destination on the Red Sea coast.

Condor said passengers affected by the diversion would continue their travels on Friday.

DW recommends

Frenchman jailed over hoax bomb call to delay plane in London

After realizing he was running late for his flight, a 47-year-old London librarian made a hoax bomb call to delay the plane. Police said the move was "quite ridiculous" following his appearance before court. (16.08.2018)  

Israel thwarted 'Islamic State' plot to blow up plane from Australia: Netanyahu

Information from Israeli intelligence helped to prevent the downing of a passenger jet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said. An Australian government minister confirmed Israeli help in finding the attack suspects. (22.02.2018)  

German business jet 'flipped three times by Emirates A380'

The 12-passenger jet was thrown into a freefall over the Arabian Sea due to so-called "wake turbulence" from an Airbus A380. The January incident which only become public recently left one passenger seriously hurt. (19.03.2017)  

WWW links

Ta Nea

Συναγερμός στο αεροδρόμιο Χανίων για βόμβα σε αεροσκάφος

Related content

Griechenland | Waldbrände

Greece: Many killed in forest fires near Athens 24.07.2018

Major wildfires on either side of Athens are raging out of control, with at least 74 people reported dead. People evacuated to beaches and into the sea, where coast guard boats struggled to rescue them.

Deutsches Konsulat auf Kreta von Demonstranten besetzt

Crete: Protesters occupy German consulate 16.03.2018

Activists have stormed the German consulate on the Greek island of Crete to stage a protest against Turkey's military offensive in Afrin, northern Syria. It was not immediately clear why they chose to target Germany.

Bombenfund in Dresden

Dresden World War II bomb disposal partially explodes during defusal 24.05.2018

An aerial World War II bomb partially exploded during an attempt to defuse it in the eastern city of Dresden. Bomb disposals are routine in Germany and rarely involve accidents.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

German plane lands in Greece after bomb threat

Turkey arrests another German citizen

Banksy to Russia: That's not my exhibition

Croatia police accused of abusing refugees