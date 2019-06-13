 German pilot killed in Polish air show tailspin | News | DW | 15.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German pilot killed in Polish air show tailspin

The pilot, who was in his 60s, was flying a Soviet-era aerobatic plane when it suddenly plummeted into a river. Footage of the crash shows a more than 20-second tailspin.

The wreck of a plane is recovered after it crashed into the Vistula River in Plock, central Poland, 15 June 2019. A German pilot was killed as his plane lost control and plunged into the Vistula River during a stunt performance at the Plock Air Picnic in Plock. (picture-alliance/PAP/P. Augustyniak)

A German pilot performing an aerobatic stunt at an air show in northwestern Poland was killed on Saturday when his plane nosedived into a river.

The former Lufthansa employee, who is thought to have been in his 60s, was flying a Russian-made Yakolev Yak-52 aerobatic plane close to the city of Plock, about 110 kilometers from Warsaw, when his aircraft suddenly went into a tailspin during a turn.

Footage from the scene showed the plane spin continuously for more than 20 seconds before plunging into the River Vistula.

Divers later found the man's body among the wreckage some eight meters under water.

The air show organizers told the Polish news agency PAP that the victim, who was alone in the two-seater plane, was an experienced pilot. It is unclear why he lost control of the plane.

Polish investigators told TVN24 they would study images and footage of the crash scene and request assistance from colleagues in Germany, if necessary, to gather more information about the victim.

The air show, which was supposed to feature displays from around 40 aircraft, was canceled after the crash.

mm/amp (AFP, DPA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Catholic priest stabbed on church steps in Poland

The assailant was arrested, but his motive remains unclear. The priest has undergone surgery and is now stable, Wroclaw University Hospital has said. (10.06.2019)  

Poland: Where Keynes meets Jesus

The business world is not impressed with Poland's ruling PiS party's plans to boost social spending. But, whisper it softly, the project's mix of social conservatism and social democratic redistribution could be working. (29.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Poland: WWII Wreck Poses Eco-Threat  

Related content

US-Präsident Trump begrüßt den polnischen Präsidenten Duda im Weißen Haus in Washington

Opinion: Chief US salesman strikes a deal with Poland 13.06.2019

US President Donald Trump has received his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, with an air show over the White House. This rare honor seals Trump's latest "deal." Both sides will benefit, writes DW's Bartosz Dudek.

Russland, Novosibirsk: Natalia Fileva

Germany: Russian millionaire killed in Frankfurt plane crash 31.03.2019

One of Russia's richest women, Natalia Fileva, has died in a plane crash near Frankfurt, Germany. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Boeing 737 MAX 8

Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash had 'clear similarities' with Lion Air crash 17.03.2019

Black box data from last weekend's Ethiopian Airlines plane crash has indicated "clear similarities" with October's Lion Air jet crash. The MAX 8 crashed shortly after takeoff, killing everybody on board.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  