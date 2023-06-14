  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
HealthGermany

German pharmacies close in protest action

Alex Berry
54 minutes ago

The majority of Germany's pharmacies have shut their doors in protest as their work becomes more demanding, without becoming more rewarding.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SZAE
A local politician in Saxony walks out of a pharmacy holding signs about the strike
Only a small number of pharmacies remained open on Wednesday for medical emergenciesImage: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/picture alliance

Thousands of pharmacies across Germany closed on Wednesday in protest against increasing demands on pharmacists without what they consider sufficient financial compensation.

Around 85% of the country's almost 18,00 pharmacies closed their doors, according to the Federal Association of German Pharmacists (ABDA). Some 1,200 locations remained open for emergencies.

The protest action is directed at the government's health care policies, which pharmacists say has increased their workload, pointing to bottlenecks in procurement and increasing bureaucracy.

Why are German pharmacies demanding?

Delivery problems have made the pharmacists do "more complicated and cost effort and time," ABDA said.

Workers are also calling for an increase in the rate they get paid for every prescription medication they sell.

The current rate stands at €8.35 ($9.05) — a figure that has not changed in ten years, despite rising costs.

Pharmacists are demanding that this rate be increased to €12. They also called for a further fixed rate in order to guarantee the provision of medication, in line with similar rates for doctors' surgeries and clinics.

Pharmacies have been "decouple from general economic development," which is "no longer just unfair, but also an existential threat."

According to ABDA, cited by German public broadcaster Tagesschau, the number of pharmacies in Germany has fallen by over 2,700 in ten years.

German hospitals close down at alarming rate

German government rejects demands

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach expressed understanding for the protest action, but rejected the demands for more money.

He said that a lack of additional funds or increasing contributions to statutory health insurance means that there is no room for maneuver.

The Central Association of the Statutory Health Insurance (GKV) also pointed out that pharmacists' rates were de facto increasing due to the fact that they are paid 3% of the retail price of medications.

"With every price increase, with every new, more expensive medication, the pharmacist's fee also increases," GKV spokesperson Florian Lanz said.

An increased fixed rate to €12 would mean €2.2 billion extra for pharmacies without any benefit for customers, he added.

But supporters of the protest argued that a point needs to be made.

"We have to show society how important pharmacies are for healthcare and how dramatic it would be if even more pharmacies disappeared from their role as a reliable social contact point," Thomas Benkert, head of the German Federal Chamber of Pharmacists, said.

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An illustration of the coronavirus in bright red, purple and light blue

Long shadow of the COVID pandemic

Long shadow of the COVID pandemic

In late 2019 a mysterious respiratory infection surfaced in China. COVID-19 soon spread around the world. How much longer do we need to worry about infection and potential damage to the heart, lungs and brain?
ScienceNovember 4, 202226:06 min

Statement from ABDA (in German)

www.presseportal.de
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A person looks at a screen displaying the phrase "AI"

EU lawmakers lay groundwork for 'historic' AI regulation

Technology6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Refugees in a boat are rescued near the Italian coast

EU-Tunisia migration proposal ignores human rights concerns

EU-Tunisia migration proposal ignores human rights concerns

Politics12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Surgeons perform an operation

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A nightview over the Rhine River with the illuminated Cologne Cathederal on the other side, and ferry boats lined up along the river.

Germany and its churches wrangle over Napoleon's asset grab

Germany and its churches wrangle over Napoleon's asset grab

BusinessJune 13, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Lilia Chanysheva forming a heart symbol with her hands

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Freedom of Speech6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Law and Justice9 hours ago02:34 min
More from North America

Latin America

City of Guayaquil, Ecuador | A woman, Herlinda, standing in her house that was blown up in a bombing attack, during a gang dispute in 2022

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

Crime19 hours ago02:29 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage