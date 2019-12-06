 German petition on Taiwan forces government to justify ′one China′ policy | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 06.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

German petition on Taiwan forces government to justify 'one China' policy

After a petition submitted by an ordinary German citizen made its way to the Bundestag, the German government will have to explain why it doesn't have diplomatic relations with democratic Taiwan.

Micheal Kreuzberg with Taiwan representatives in Germany

With transparent institutions, free elections and a free market economy, Taiwan positions itself as an island of democracy off the coast of an authoritarian People's Republic of China (PRC)

Germany is one of Taiwan's most important European partners, with a robust trade relationship and strong bonds between companies and institutions. But Berlin does not have any formal diplomatic relations with Taipei.

However, after a petition started by a German pensioner received more than 50,000 signatures in only a few weeks, the German government will now have to explain why it doesn't recognize Taiwan in a hearing set for Monday, December 9.

Read moreCan Taiwan counter China's 'diplomatic aggression'?

Michael Kreuzberg is a retired German marine biologist from the eastern city of Rostock.  After he visited Taiwan in 2018, he was "inspired by the people there fighting for their democracy." 

Kreuzberg said he lived under a dictatorship in the former communist East Germany, and feels empathy for Taiwan.

"I know what these dictatorships are like. I have been angry for a long time that Taiwan is not recognized by the West, and meanwhile all Western countries curry favor with a regime like that in the People's Republic of China, which cannot be considered a democracy," Kreuzberg told DW.

  • Chiang Kai-Shek Präsident ROC China (AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Recapturing vs. liberation

    After the end of WWII, the Communist Party of China (CPC) under Mao Zedong pursued a fierce battle against his archrival Chiang Kai-shek, chief of the Kuomintang (KMT) party. Chiang lost and took refuge in the island of Taiwan. For some time after that, Taiwan was the center of propaganda from both sides. The CPC wanted to "liberate" Taiwan, while Kuomintang wanted to "recapture the mainland."

  • China 1958 | Massenkundgebung (Imago/Zuma/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Letters to 'compatriots'

    In the 1950s, the CPC published four "Messages to Chinese compatriots" in Taiwan, which are considered the basis of Beijing's Taiwan policy. In these texts, Beijing warned Taiwan of collaborating with US "imperialists." Military confrontation, particularly artillery attacks, also continued during this time.

  • USA New York - UN Generalversammlung 10. Oktober 1971 (Imago/ZUMA/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Beijing replaces Taipei in UN bodies

    In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly declared that the People's Republic of China was the sole lawful representative of the country. With this decision, the Republic of China (ROC)/Taiwan was removed from all UN bodies. The frustration of ROC's foreign minister, Chow Shu-kai (right), and his ambassador Liu Chieh is easy to see in this picture.

  • China Deng Xiaoping (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    New Taiwan policy

    The fifth and last "message" from Beijing to Taiwan was published on January 1, 1979. The mainland, under the leadership of the reformist Deng Xiaoping ended military operations, announced the development of bilateral ties and promised peaceful reunification. However, Beijing's right to represent China internationally was not to be questioned.

  • China USA Gipfeltreffen Jimmy Carter und Deng Xiaoping 1979 (AFP/AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China' policy

    The new orientation of China's Taiwan policy took place as Washington and Beijing got closer. On January 1, 1979, the US and China resumed diplomatic relations, with Washington under President Jimmy Carter recognizing Beijing as the sole legitimate government of the whole of China. The US embassy in Taiwan was remodeled into an institute for culture.

  • Chiang Ching-Kuo, Ex-Präsident Taiwan (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, two systems'

    Even before meeting US President Carter, Deng Xiaoping had introduced the principle of "one country, two systems," which allowed Taiwan to maintain its social systems even after reunification. However, Taiwan's President Chiang Ching-Kuo did not immediately fall for it. On the contrary, in 1987 he formulated the principle of "one China for the better system."

  • Taiwan Demonstration in Taiwan für Unabhängigkeit (Getty Images/AFP/S. Yeh)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    The independence movement

    In 1986, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan's first opposition party, was founded. At a meeting in 1991, the DPP declared a clause for Taiwan's independence, which stipulated that Taiwan was sovereign and not a part of China.

  • Singapur Treffen Wang Daohan und Koo Chen-Fu (Imago/Xinhua)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'Consensus of 1992'

    In unofficial Hong Kong talks in 1992, representatives of Taipei and Beijing reached a political agreement on the nature of their relationship. Both parties agreed that there was only one China. However, they had different views on what "One China" meant. A year later, the chief negotiators Wang (left) and Koo met in Singapore.

  • DW-Interview mit Lee Teng-hui 1999 (Academia Historica Taiwan)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Bilateral relations

    In an interview with DW in 1995, the first democratically elected President of Taiwan and the KMT leader Lee Teng-hui said that all relations beyond the straits of Taiwan would be "defined as relations between states; at the very least, as a relationship of a special kind between states." His formulation was very close to being a declaration of independence.

  • Chen Shui-bian Taiwan (picture alliance/AP Photo/Jerome Favre)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'A state on every side'

    The DPP won the presidential election for the first time in 2000 with Chen Shui-bian, a Taiwanese-born politician who had no connections to mainland China, calling for "a state on each side." It meant that Taiwan should have nothing to do with China anymore. In 2005, Beijing reacted with the Anti-Secession Law, which allowed the use of military force in the event that Taiwan declared independence.

  • Symbolbild China und Taiwan (Imago/ZumaPress)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, different interpretations'

    After losing the elections in 2000, the KMT adopted a changed formulation of the "Consensus of 1992" in the party's statute, which called for "one China, different interpretations." That is why the 1992 Consensus is still debated in Taiwan. The reason: the negotiators of 1992 did not have an official position.

  • China Taiwan Wirtschaftsgesprächen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Reynolds)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    CPC meets KMT

    The mainland adopted the "Consensus of 1992" as a political basis for creating a relationship with Taiwan. In the first summit between the two sides since the communists came to power in China, Hu Jintao (right) and Lian Zhan endorsed the "Consensus of 1992" and the "One China" principle.

  • Adrienne Woltersdorf im Interview mit dem taiwanesischen Präsident Ma Ying-jeou (GIO)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'The direction is correct'

    After KMT's Ma Ying-Jeou won the 2008 presidential elections, both sides continued to come closer. In an interview with DW in 2009, Ma said: "The straits of Taiwan should be a place of peace and security. We have come a lot closer to this goal. Basically our direction is correct."

  • Taiwan Präsidentin Tsai Ing-wen (ROC)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Quo vadis?

    After the elections in 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen came to power, the independence movement gained a lot of wind. Tsai disputed the existence of the 1992 consensus and described the "attempt of China to interfere in the political and social development of Taiwan" as the "biggest challenge."

    Author: Fang Wan (mg)


To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in June 2019, Kreuzberg decided to make a statement for "small, courageous Taiwan."

He filed a petition with the German Parliament, the Bundestag, calling for Germany to establish formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

According to German law, everyone has the right to submit a petition with requests or complaints to the parliamentary petition committee, which then decides whether to publish the petition for the public to consider supporting. If a petition is published, and then receives over 50,000 signatures, it is discussed publicly during one of several annual meetings of the petition committee.

In Kreuzberg's case, the committee rejected his request and said it would not publish the petition on its website.

According to a copy of the rejection letter seen by DW, the German Foreign Ministry advised the committee not to publish Kreuzberg's petition because it risked contradicting Germany's "one China policy" and doing "damage to international relations or intercultural dialogue" with China.

Read moreWhy is Germany silent on China's human rights abuses?

From grassroots to geopolitics

Not to be deterred, Kreuzberg appealed the decision, arguing that there were already China-critical essays on the government website. He turned to the center-left Green party for help.

A few weeks later, Kreuzberg received notice that the petition committee would publish the Taiwan petition.

"I told a few friends about it who signed it, and I thought if I can get a few hundred signatures, then it would be a success," said Kreuzberg. "I never counted on actually reaching the minimum level of votes for a hearing," he said.

But within two weeks, the petition received over 30,000 signatures. Two weeks later, it cracked the 50,000 mark — enough to require the petition committee to publicly debate Kreuzberg's request for diplomatic recognition of Taiwan during its next session on December 9.

Watch video 26:01

Chou Hsi-wei on Conflict Zone

Getting the German government to publicly discuss diplomatic recognition of Taiwan was an unexpected victory for Kreuzberg, and it caught the attention of the head of Taipei's Representative Office in Berlin, Jhy-Wey Shieh.

Read moreIs Trump's commitment to 'one China' policy a thaw in bilateral ties?

Shieh said it was remarkable that a German citizen, "out of his own desire for justice" decided to stand up for Taiwan, which is an "established democracy that is being threatened."

"It wasn't our initiative. It was started by a former citizen of East Germany who simply did not want to accept that Taiwan is not recognized as a democracy, while a Chinese dictatorship enjoys diplomatic recognition only because it is a major economic power," Shieh told DW.

Although it is difficult to determine where all of the signatures came from, Shieh said that news of the petition spread quickly on social media, and among Taiwanese living in Germany and Taiwan. English and Chinese versions of the petition also quickly found their way online.

According to the petition committee, anyone, regardless of nationality, can support or submit a petition to the Bundestag from anywhere in the world.

Why isn't Taiwan recognized?

Taiwanese passport

Holders of this Taiwanese passport can travel freely to countries that don't recognize Taiwan diplomatically

Today, only 15 small countries, including the Vatican, have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Germany has never had formal diplomatic ties with the Republic of China (the official name of Taiwan).

Beijing has always insisted that Taiwan and mainland China are part of the same country, of which only the Communist Party of China is the sole legitimate ruler.

In practice, this meant that for countries to have diplomatic ties with Beijing, they would have to forego relations with Taipei. 

Read moreOpinion: Taiwan, China share common heritage, checkered history

Taiwan advocates like Michael Kreuzberg view this as governments putting business interests ahead of recognizing human rights.

"The Republic of China is without doubt a sovereign state," Kreuzberg wrote in his appeal to the German Parliament. "The people freely practice democracy, in contrast to the PRC, which is a one-party dictatorship."

Germany, like the European Union and the United States, exercises "unofficial" relations with Taiwan. The German Institute Taipei serves as Berlin's representative office, and they say bilateral relations are "good and intensive."

According to the German Foreign Ministry, "Taiwan is Germany's fifth most important trading partner in Asia. Germany is Taiwan's most important trading partner in the European Union, and German companies are active in virtually all sectors in Taiwan."

Watch video 02:26

Taiwan accuses China of election interference

China's leverage

According to German government figures, China is currently Germany's most important trading partner, and bilateral trade amounted to nearly €200 billion ($220.85 billion) in 2018. The Chinese market is critical for German car manufacturers; BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen sold around 5.5 million new vehicles in 2018 and earned up to 50% of their global profits in China.

Any country deciding to recognize an independent Taiwan would violate Beijing's "one China principle," and most likely incur retribution that could have far-reaching economic consequences, like being shut out of the vast Chinese market.

Communist Party officials in Beijing see an independent Taiwan as a threat to China's "territorial integrity."

Read moreChina's Xi vows unity in face of separatist challenges

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping drew international concern by delivering a speech on Taiwan, in which he said: "Unification between the two sides of the [Taiwan] strait is the great trend of history."

"We make no promise to abandon the use of force, and retain the option of taking all necessary measures," Xi said at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, adding that these "measures" could be used against "external forces."

Shieh said that with these kinds of statements, Beijing is harming its own interests by threatening Taiwan and is earning the island international sympathy and solidarity.

Read more: Taipei scrambles jets as China sails carrier through Taiwan Strait

A symbolic statement for Taiwan. 

During Monday's hearing in Berlin, petitioner Kreuzberg will present his arguments to the petition committee, along with representatives of the German Foreign Ministry.

After the debate, the petition committee will give a recommendation to the Bundestag, which can then choose to accept or reject what the petition is asking for.

Both Shieh and Kreuzberg admit that there is no chance that Germany will formally recognize Taiwan, but they hope the petition will force the German government to publicly defend its position.

Read moreAre Hong Kong protests a warning for Taiwan?

"I am pragmatic, Germany will not formally recognize Taiwan, the pressure from the business lobby is still much too strong," said Kreuzberg. "But the problem has arrived in the Bundestag. And I hope that at least a few policymakers will support it." 

Watch video 00:37

Joshua Wong's plea to Taiwan: 'Now is the time for us to show solidarity'

DW recommends

Western firms kowtow to China's increasing economic clout

More and more Western firms are relying on the vast Chinese market for their sales and profits. But doing business in China means toeing the Communist Party's line and any criticism can cost them business. (11.10.2019)  

Is Taiwan's tourism industry too reliant on China?

Despite a tumultuous political relationship, China and Taiwan have always maintained a steady exchange of tourism. But a recent decline in Chinese tourists to Taiwan has highlighted just how vital this exchange is. (15.05.2018)  

Taipei scrambles jets as China sails carrier through Taiwan Strait

A group of Chinese carriers sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday as presidential election campaigning on the island heats up. Taiwan says its voters will not be intimidated. (17.11.2019)  

Can Taiwan counter China's 'diplomatic aggression'?

Two of Taiwan's allies have severed diplomatic ties with Taipei in the past few days. Amid concerns that China is trying to isolate Taiwan, experts say there are still ways with which it can maintain international clout. (27.09.2019)  

Are Hong Kong protests a warning for Taiwan?

One of the largest social movements in Hong Kong's history has also fueled more anti-Beijing sentiment in Taiwan. Do the protests serve as a warning for Taipei as it considers the future of relations with mainland China? (23.07.2019)  

China says Tiananmen crackdown was 'correct'

The Chinese government has said the 1989 crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square, which left hundreds of protesters dead, was not a mistake. The defense came days ahead of the 30th anniversary of the killings. (02.06.2019)  

Opinion: Taiwan, China share common heritage, checkered history

Relations between Taiwan and China have been tense in recent years as Beijing increasingly tries to isolate Taipei globally. The international community should appeal to moderation on both sides, says Alexander Görlach. (14.09.2018)  

Is Trump's commitment to 'one China' policy a thaw in bilateral ties?

Why has US President Trump changed his stance on Washington's "one China" policy? In a DW interview, China expert Jan Gaspers says that despite Trump's affirmation, Sino-American ties will remain complicated. (10.02.2017)  

China's Xi vows unity in face of separatist challenges

Amid growing calls for independence in Hong Kong and Taiwan, the president has promised to protect the country's territorial integrity. In a rare move, Beijing banned two pro-independence Hong Kong lawmakers. (11.11.2016)  

Why is Germany silent on China's human rights abuses?

Human rights advocates say Germany can do more to support Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and condemn the Uighur camps in Xinjiang, but business interests stand in the way. (05.12.2019)  

Sieren's China: Back to business

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have to strike the right balance on her upcoming trip to China amid mass protests in Hong Kong. But this should be an easy task for her, says DW's Frank Sieren. (04.09.2019)  

Opinion: Could China send the military to occupy Hong Kong?

The people of semiautonomous Hong Kong are right to be concerned about China's government. The FAZ journalist Peter Sturm explores the mainland's potential military threat to the territory in this guest commentary. (27.07.2019)  

China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

Chinese President Xi recently called for a "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, prompting criticism from Taipei. What is the "Taiwan issue" all about? DW explores the history of the conflict through these photographs. (04.01.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Taiwan accuses China of election interference  

Joshua Wong's plea to Taiwan: 'Now is the time for us to show solidarity'  

Taiwan FM: 'We haven't accepted the 1992 consensus'  

Chou Hsi-wei on Conflict Zone  

Related content

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business Asia 06.12.2019

China Carbon Balance - Uber releases safety report

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business Asia 05.12.2019

Saudi Aramco IPO looks to turn oil into gold - Food inflation hits India's onions - Silly Piggy strikes a chord in China

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business Asia 04.12.2019

TikTok accused of sending user data to China - Trump announces new set of tariffs - Power Struggle

Advertisement