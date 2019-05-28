German pensioner quits big tour of Scotland after police 'harassment'

Winfried Langner was returning home in the German state of Lower Saxony on Tuesday after canceling a road trip to Scotland after being detained by police for hours.

"Trekker-Willi," or "Deutz-Willi" after the brand of his vehicle, had paid €2,000 ($2,250) for a ferry trip from the Netherlands to the English port of Newcastle and was continuing his journey to Scotland. After being repeatedly pulled over by police and checked, "he felt genuinely persecuted," his daughter Sabine Langner-Uslu told the German dpa news agency.

Langner himself found even stronger words talking to the local Täglicher Anzeiger Holzminden newspaper: "It was pure chicanery, what they put me through. In the end I told them to kiss my ass." The local paper first ran the story, with the headline "Trekker-Willi does his own Brexit."

Langner's slow-moving vintage tractor "Robert" and its trailer "Snail" was perhaps an unusual sight on English roads, however the octogenarian previously completed successful tours to the Spanish island of Mallorca, the North Cape — considered the northernmost point of Europe — and St. Petersburg in Russia.

Read more: UK's Prince Philip gives up driving license after accident

Sunday driver

He had wanted to drive along the well-traveled and picturesque North Coast 500 (NC 500) route around the Scottish coastline, but police accused him of being too old to drive a tractor and trailer, and of not having a valid driving license.

There is no upper age limit for driving in the UK, although drivers are sent a form to renew their license when they reach the age of 70. Then, drivers have to reapply every three years for a permit. European licenses are valid on British roads, at least for now — depending on Brexit's outcome.

Shattered dreams: 'Trekker-Willi' had hoped to reach the northernmost point of Scotland

"My father found the allegations impossible," said Langner-Uslu. "He did not understand what the police wanted from him." It was also difficult that he hardly spoke any English.

She said that her father was is disappointed that after so many successful trips, he didn't realize his dream of driving to Scotland.

The VW Bus: Not just a van, but a way of life The first generation - starting in 1950 Those in the know can easily spot the first generation VW Bus by its split windshield. Though it's hard to believe, originally around 80 percent of its parts came from the Beetle production line. Even the motor (a whopping 24.5 horsepower!) was borrowed from the famous "people's car."

The VW Bus: Not just a van, but a way of life What amazing details! This well-maintained microbus has skylights, a folding sunroof and a row of pivoting side windows. Riders have to be very attentive if they want to appreciate all the details in this rolling design museum; and buyers must have the proper pocket change to be able to drive it off into the sunset.

The VW Bus: Not just a van, but a way of life Conquering the world VW's "expedition camper" is legendary: books and movies have been made about it. Whether travelling from the top of South America to Tierra del Fuego, along the Silk Road in Asia or Marrakech-Cape Town-Cairo: those who loved their camper showed it the world. And the van had almost everything adventurers needed - except a shower and toilet.

The VW Bus: Not just a van, but a way of life Toys for adults The memory of the VW Bus can even make people who never had one and never even rode in one sentimental. It is simply a symbol of the times - even a rebellious time. Not surprisingly today it is usually parents and grandparents who display these miniature rust buckets on their shelves or desks.

The VW Bus: Not just a van, but a way of life Bringing men together Here another first generation Camper in Miami in 1967, the last year of its production. Not only hippies and adventurers considered the VW Bus a part of their way of life. A younger generation looking for more freedom also soon discovered the four-meter-long vehicle for itself.

The VW Bus: Not just a van, but a way of life Up for almost anything The police had them in their vehicle fleet, so did the Red Cross, craftsmen and fire departments. There is hardly any other type of vehicle which owners modified to meet their needs as much as the VW Bus. Of the few remaining original models today, hardly any are in untouched factory condition.

The VW Bus: Not just a van, but a way of life The first mobile home, so to speak Wolf Dieter Hildisch from the Camping Oldie Club takes good care of his green and white pride - a vintage VW Bus - which he presented at the 2002 International Caravan Fair in Düsseldorf. Such well-preserved examples are becoming ever rarer, this one includes its original space heater.

The VW Bus: Not just a van, but a way of life The Camper's demise New road laws marked the end of the road for the VW Bus in 2013. Without the required ABS brakes or airbags which could not be fitted into the van, its fate was sealed. The vehicle enjoyed great popularity in Brazil - the last place it was manufactured - mostly because almost everything could be repaired through relatively simple means. But it became a victim of its technical backwardness.

The VW Bus: Not just a van, but a way of life Is it art - or can I drive it? What was the artist thinking? In 1969, Joseph Beuys presented his creation "The Pack" - a VW bus with 24 sleds each carrying wax/grease, cotton ribbon, felt, binding belts and a flashlight. It's a rather unknown chapter from the history of the van that has achieved cult status the world over. Author: Volker Wagener



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.