 German parliament to decide on Huawei 5G involvement, Merkel′s CDU party agrees | News | DW | 23.11.2019

News

German parliament to decide on Huawei 5G involvement, Merkel's CDU party agrees

Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) overwhelmingly approved a motion on Saturday to debate in parliament the involvement of controversial tech firm Huawei in building the nation's 5G network.

Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

The move is in direct defiance of longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel, who advocated for an open market bid for the massive infrastructure project that included the controversial Chinese firm.

Huawei  has already been blacklisted by the United States and other democracies for its suspected ties to the Chinese government.

But high-ranking members within her own party, including former minister Norbert Röttgen and the party's general secretary, Paul Ziemiak, categorically opposed the involvement of Huawei or any other companies tied to foreign-state interests from involvement in the project.

"No Chinese company is an independent company," Röttgen said, adding that Huawei’s involvement is principally "an imminent question of national security."

Annette Dietl-Faude with the CDU’s Rhein-Neckar delegation, who voted for the amended resolution, said that while it was important that markets remain open to firms willing to compete for the future of German digitalization, Huawei’s involvement is "also a question of the responsibility of policymakers and the state."

Read more: Huawei boasts growth despite US blacklist

"Do we want to place that in the hands of a company from a country where completely different laws apply?” she told DW. "I view it critically to allow that to be decided alone by a single ministry and not by the Bundestag," she told DW.

Germany's other parties rule out Huawei

Just days before CDU delegates met in Leipzig this weekend, nine security and foreign-policy experts with the CDU's coalition partners in Berlin, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), openly called in a policy paper for Germany to exclude "non-trustworthy manufacturers, especially if unconstitutionally controlled interference, manipulation or espionage cannot be ruled out."

Meanwhile, the environmentalist Greens, currently nipping at the heels of Chancellor Merkel's CDU in polls, also categorically rule out Huawei's involvement in Germany's 5G network. That raises the possibility that opposition parties and unruly coalition partners could stop Huawei from bidding on the project, even with Germany's most powerful politician open to the prospect.

Germany's digital infrastructure dire

Germany's digital infrastructure lags behind most European counterparts, making the 5G project a crucial cornerstone of the CDU's plans in a post-Merkel era to bolster the nation's market competitiveness.

In the end, a last-minute compromise backed by CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was reached which took the decision out of the hands of Germany's executive branch.

The motion passed with only a few dissenters. It was not immediately clear how the chancellor, a delegate herself, voted on the matter.

"We will define the security standard, and we will check whether it will be adhered to," Kramp-Karrenbauer told German broadcaster RTL on Thursday after the compromise motion was added to the docket. "I think that's a good, stable foundation for the different viewpoints on this issue."

Watch video 01:43

Monaco rolls out Europe’s first Huawei 5G network

.

  • Chinese firm Royole won the race to release the first foldable smartphone, which is shown in the picture

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Foldables all the rage

    This year, foldable screens were all the rage at the Mobile World Congress. Huawei grabbed the headlines with the release of its Mate X. But it was actually Chinese firm Royole that won the race to release a foldable device back in October.

  • Dance performance at the MWC stand of Huawei during a celebration of the firm's Mate X foldable smartphone

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Huawei's Mate X

    Huawei's Mate X features a foldable screen and 5G capability. Released just a week after Samsung's bendy Galaxy Fold, the Chinese company is giving its South Korean competitor a run for its money — literally. The Mate X costs €2,299 ($2,600).

  • A Huawei executive introduces the company's new notebook Matebook X Pro to an audience at the MWC in Barcelona

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Tech interaction

    Huawei's foldable phone generated the most buzz, but the company also released some new notebooks in Barcelona. The Matebook X Pro's "OneHop" function lets you record what's on the screen by shaking your Huawei phone in front of it.

  • A futuristic-looking BMW car, equipped with 5G internet and shown at the MWC in Barcelona

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Next generation mobility

    Car companies were well represented at MWC. Many of them, including Germany's BMW, are hoping that the ultrahigh speeds and low latency offered by 5G will enable them to innovate in the areas of autonomous driving.

  • A picture showing one of the huge exhibition hall at the MWC in Barcelona

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    MWC popularity gaining

    MWC is a huge event. More than 2,000 companies exhibit and over 100,000 people attend. The overarching themes this year are 5G, artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0. But digital wellness and trust have also been debated.

  • A representative of the London-based company Mystery Vibe explaining how its product — a wearable vibrator for men — works

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Gadget pleasure

    London-based startup Mystery Vibe's mission is to use technology to "complete" the experience of pleasure. At MWC, the company showcased the Tenuto, a wearable vibrator for men.

  • A picture of the XR -1 service robot designed by CloudMinds which can serve as a concierge, receptionist and in the elderly care sector

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    The robots are coming

    The XR -1 service robot designed by CloudMinds can run on both 4G and 5G networks. It interacts with humans using sensors and visual perception modules. Its maker says it can serve as a concierge, receptionist and in the elderly care sector.

  • A picture of the XR-1 robot holding a needle and displaying its human-like capabilities, including emotional intelligence

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Improved artificial intelligence

    The XR-1 robot features precise grasping ability, enabling it to hold items as thin as a needle. CloudMinds says the humanoid service robot is also able to develop emotional intelligence. The price of all that capability: $99,000.

    Author: Kate Ferguson


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

