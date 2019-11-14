 German parliament approves climate protection plan | News | DW | 15.11.2019

News

German parliament approves climate protection plan

Germany's parliament voted on Friday to formally accept a climate protection packet. The legislation aims to cut Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030.

Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz portrayed at Fridays for Future protest (Reuters/M. Tantussi)

German lawmakers voted to enshrine climate protection in law on Friday.

The new legislation will target sectors like energy, transport and housing. It aims to cut Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030.

The law will set goals in each government department to reduce CO2 emissions. Incentives will also be introduced for businesses and agencies who operate in an environmentally friendly way.

This could mean that flying will become more expensive while trains will become cheaper in Germany.

More to come...

ed/ng (Reuters, epd)

