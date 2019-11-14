German parliament approves climate protection plan

Germany's parliament voted on Friday to formally accept most of a climate protection packet. The legislation aims to cut Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030.
German lawmakers voted to enshrine climate protection in law on Friday.
The new legislation will target sectors like energy, transport and housing. It aims to cut Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030. Parts of the so-called "climate packet" still need approval.
"Every minister who doesn't stick to the goals will have to explain themselves to this chamber," said SPD lawmaker Matthias Miersch in parliament. The law will set goals in each government department to reduce CO2 emissions.
Incentives will also be introduced for businesses and agencies who operate in an environmentally friendly way.
This could mean that flying will become more expensive while trains will become cheaper in Germany. A CO2 traffic charge will be introduced as well as charges on businesses that produce a large amount of CO2.
The legislation will cost around €54 billion ($59.5 billion) by 2023, in part financed by these charges.
Read more: What is the greenhouse effect?
Who supports the law?
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party and their coalition partner the center-left SPD faced opposition across the board from other major parties.
Anton Hofreiter, the parliamentary leader of the Green party, described the move as "another bad day for climate protection," saying that under the current government real climate protection would be impossible.
The business-friendly liberal Free Democrats spokesman accused the CDU of "climate hysteria." They claim that the new law will be expensive for ordinary German citizens.
As things stand, Germany is lagging behind its current goals, having only achieved 30% of the lowering which it had forecast for 2019.
ed/ng (Reuters, epd, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Climate change poses a major threat to the health of the world's children and may shape the future of a whole generation if global temperatures are not kept well below 2°C, new research shows. (14.11.2019)
A new report says that roughly 75% of the 184 national pledges to cut emissions under the Paris Agreement are insufficient to avoid dire global warming. But local and private sector initiatives could offer hope. (05.11.2019)
One of the world's biggest public lenders has said it will stop financing fossil fuel projects from the end of 2021 as part of an effort to combat climate change. Germany was one of the countries which had resisted. (14.11.2019)