German opposition wants confidence vote now

German opposition wants confidence vote nowPublished November 7, 2024last updated November 7, 2024
Germany's three-party governing coalition has collapsed amid mutual recriminations after Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats (SPD) fired his fiscally conservative Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the leader of the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP).
The three parties have been at odds nearly since agreeing to form the so-called traffic light coalition, but it was a debate over how to plug a large hole in next year's budget that proved its ultimate undoing.
Lindner alleges that Scholz was trying to force him to ignore constitutionally enshrined debt limit rules. But the Social Democrats and the Greens, led in the government by Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, accuse the FDP of showing insufficient flexibility during what they say should have been declared as a fiscal emergency, freeing up extra funds.
Opposition parties have seized on the moment to demand Scholz call a vote of confidence — and to do it much sooner than the chancellor would like.
German coalition collapse due to absence of Russian gas, Moscow says
Russiahas said that the collapse of Germany’s coalition government is due to the country no longer being supplied with Russian gas.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed in a statement on the Telegram messaging platform that the German economy was no longer growing as strongly as a consequence of ending reliance on Russian gas.
"Berlin has failed to retain Russian gas, which is vital for its citizens and its industrial and economic complex," she said.
Zakharova also commented on the timing of the German government's collapse, and the fact that it coincided with the re-election of US President Donald Trump.
Russia had long been Germany’s most important energy supplier, but sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine since 2022 led to a sharp reduction in gas deliveries to Germany, where energy prices consequently spiked.
WATCH: ASK DW about Germany's coalition crisis
Scholz under pressure amid calls to fast track confidence vote
The Opposition is neatly putting the chancellor under pressure.
There is no plausible reason why Olaf Scholz couldn't hold a confidence vote in the coming days, so that Germany could go to the polls in January.
If he were to do that, he could clearly count on the support of the CSU and CDU for some of his legislative projects. Even the Greens, the SPD's remaining coalition partners, are beginning to ask themselves why they should stay as a "lame duck" administration for so long.
If the chancellor doesn't come up with a persuasive explanation, it could damage his party, as well as the Greens. So there could still be movement on this in the next week or two.
In video: European leaders' reactions to the news from Germany
Several top European politicians spoke to reporters as they arrived in Budapest for the European Political Community summit on Thursday, while Chancellor Scholz had to push his arrival time back to Thursday evening, provisionally.
Some have featured in these updates in writing already, but you can watch a selection of key quotes here.
Scholz cancels travel plans for COP29 climate summit in Baku
A German government spokesperson said Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not be traveling to Azerbaijan for the UN's climate conference next week as originally planned.
Scholz had been scheduled to fly to Azerbaijan late Monday, ready to participate in discussions on Tuesday.
The 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference, better known as COP29, runs from November 11-22.
Germany's debt brake: The rift that broke the government
Germany's government collapsed because of a dispute over the country's so-called debt brake that Lindner reportedly refused to soften to plug a €10 billion budget gap.
In Germany, the federal government and the 16 states are obliged to balance their books and are practically prohibited from taking out extra loans. This requirement is known colloquially as the "debt brake."
Why does Germany have this rule? Read DW's explainer.
Scholz and Merz hold private talks
Chancellor Scholz and opposition leader Friedrich Merz, who earlier called for a confidence motion "next week at the very latest," held closed-door talks at the Chancellery in Berlin.
Neither side has revealed any details of their discussions.
Merz, who hopes to replace Scholz as chancellor, will head next to Bellevue Palace to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to discuss how to proceed.
Social media reacts to German government crisis
On social media site X, formerly Twitter, Germans were having a field day with the headlines from Thursday.
Satirical news site Postillion mocked Scholz's perceived lack of verve and charisma by joking that "after a hard reckoning with Lindner, Scholz's pulse skyrockets" to 23 beats per minute.
One popular comedic account joked that while everyone else was fighting, popular Bavarian premier Markus Söder — who regularly posts photos and videos of himself on social media, sometimes in costumes — was too busy looking at his own photo to notice.
Others brought back old pictures and videos of Angela Merkel, including one where she says: "Maybe God only created the FDP to test us."
AfD's Weidel calls for immediate vote of confidence
A co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel said at a press conference in Berlin on Thursday that the "traffic light" or Ampel coalition — with this German nickname based on the three parties' red, yellow and green colors — "came to an end just as unworthily as it governed."
"That it will end early is the only good thing one can say about three years of an Ampel government," Weidel said. She called its early demise a "liberation," using a German football term for when a defender clears the ball far away in what could otherwise have been a dangerous situation.
She also called Scholz's handling of the split with Lindner "unworthy," saying, "That's not the way you deal with former coalition partners, pushing blame onto each other."
No German mainstream parties are currently willing to ally with the AfD in a coalition at the federal level, saying their positions are irreconcilable. But Weidel called for those to the right of center to reconsider.
"It's the responsibility of the [CDU/CSU] and FDP to come to terms with the second-strongest opposition party according to the polls, the AfD, to enable a forward-looking government capable of action, without the SPD and the Greens," she said. "The AfD stands ready."
She also called for a much quicker roadmap towards snap elections than the one proposed by Scholz.
"To put a confidence motion to parliament only on January 15 is irresponsible. You can't carry on with a rump government formed out of a govermment that nobody wanted anymore. Chancellor Scholz lost the confidence of the German population long ago. And he must immediately clear the path for new elections and a confidence motion," she said.
As a result, Weidel said her party would appeal for a confidence vote to take place in the Bundestag next week.
Lindner says he plans to lead FDP into next vote
Free Democrat leader Christian Lindner, whose dismissal as finance minister sparked the coalition's collapse, has said he plans to lead the party in the next German elections.
Lindner said this was his wish, at least in the event that he still had the party's support, to do so.
The campaign could be a difficult one for the fiscally conservative party that takes a liberal stance on more personal issues, with it currently polling below the 5% threshold it would need to guarantee representation in the Bundestag parliament.
Lindner also repeated his criticism of how Scholz handled his dismissal on Wednesday.
"Part of the responsibilities of statecraft are a public style that ensures that democracy is not damaged," Lindner said.
He said he had recommended to Scholz that he organize snap elections in an orderly manner if the budget impasse in the coalition could not be resolved.
"Instead, yesterday [there was] this staged sacking," Lindner said of his ejection. "The right thing would have been to put a confidence question [to parliament] and [then call] new elections."
Chaos and paralysis in Berlin
The atmosphere in Berlin's government district has rarely been as chaotic as it is at the moment.
The chancellor had actually been looking to regain control over the chaos that has been going on for weeks by firing the finance minister. But a day later, his plan seems to have collapsed again.
The opposition, CDU/CSU, is not going to tolerate the minority government as long as Chancellor Scholz does not call a vote of confidence, which he said he intends to do in January. This could paralyze Germany's ability to act for weeks. In these uncertain times, Berlin cannot afford this.
Opposition leader Merz and Chancellor Scholz are set to hold talks later today. We'll see what happens after that.
NATO's Mark Rutte expects no impact on German defense policy
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on arrival in Budapest for an EU event that he was not concerned about impacts on defense or foreign policy amid likely elections and a possible change of government in Germany.
"I'm sure that, when it comes to defense, when it comes to foreign policy, that Germany will be able to conduct its foreign policy, fulfil its obligations in terms of defense et cetera," Rutte said.
"I'm not worried about that. Olaf Scholz is a strong leader. I know him very well," Rutte added. "I think he will navigate during the coming months, making sure that Germany plays its role on the world stage."
Rutte was in Berlin late on Monday for talks with Scholz, by which point the tensions in the coalition had already begun to intensify.
The former Dutch prime minister also congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his reelection and said it was in part Trump's legacy that Europe as a continent was now contributing 2% of GDP to defense spending, meeting NATO's targets.
Germany was among the last countries to clear this threshhold, as it expects to this year, after years if not decades of governments of all stripes trying and failing to usher in increased defense spending in a country that developed a strong pacifist tradition following its bloody 20th-century history.
The leading opposition Christian Democrats have been criticizing Scholz's coalition for moving too slowly on boosting defense expenditure and doing too little to fund the Bundeswehr military, so it does appear unlikely that a change of government would reverse the upward trend in defense spending since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
President Steinmeier calls for 'reason and responsibility' rather than partisan tactics
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whose job it would ultimately be to disband parliament and call snap elections, should a vote of confidence in the government fail in parliament, said Germany's democracy "is strong," even as it faces the rather rare post-war prospect of early elections.
"The end of a coalition is not the end of the world," Steinmeier said. "It is a political crisis that we need to leave behind us and will leave behind us."
He said Germany needed stable majorities and governments with a clear mandate.
He also noted the conspicuous timing of the disintegration in Berlin on the same day as the results of the US presidential election became known and called on the country's politicians to favor "reason and responsibility" over partisan political tactics as they seek to resolve the situation.
"Many people in our country are looking at an uncertain political situation, in our own country, in Europe and in the world — not least after elections in the US — and they are worried," Steinmeier said. "This is not the time for tactical approaches. This is a time for reason and responsibility to prevail. I expect all of those responsible to rise to the scope of the challenge before them."
Steinmeier was speaking at an event originally set to mark 35 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, with the anniversary on November 9.
Top elections official: Snap vote is no problem
An early election presents no legal or practical problems, according to Ruth Brand, who, as Germany's federal returning officer, is the top official in charge of running federal elections.
Brand said her office was ready to carry out an election even "at short notice."
She pointed out that should the Bundestag be dissolved, new elections must be held within 60 days.
The last time a German chancellor called a vote of confidence was the SPD's Gerhard Schröder. He triggered the 2005 elections that brought the CDU's Angela Merkel into power.
Where do Germany's parties stand in the polls as a new vote looms?
It had been an open secret for some time that all three members of the coalition government have been struggling in the polls as they tried to steer Germany through the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first meaningful period of inflation in Europe since the 2008 financial crash, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, among other issues.
Chancellor Scholz's Social Democrats have been polling at around 16% in recent weeks, almost 10 points adrift of their 2021 performance.
The Greens have slipped from almost 15% at the last election to just above 10% in the polls.
And the FDP is in the most unenviable position of all three, sitting around 4% (versus 11.4% at the last election) and at risk of missing the 5% minimum hurdle to guarantee parliamentary representation.
The opposition Christian Democrats are the clear leaders in the polls at present, at or around 34% support, depending on the survey.
The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) could be trying to challenge the SPD to become the second-largest party in the country for the first time in the party's short history, with most polls currently putting the relative newcomers slightly ahead of Germany's oldest party.
It's also possible that a snap election will bring an all-new party into the Bundestag parliament. The Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), named after the prominent breakaway former leader of the socialist Left Party, which is particularly strong in eastern Germany, is polling at between 6% and 8% nationwide.
That party's gain looks set to become a loss for the Left Party, stuck at around 3% support.
This survey, conducted by Infratest dimap, was published at the end of October. Other polls vary, but not by very much.