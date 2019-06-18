German opposition demand bungled toll contract details

Opposition Green Party and Free Democratic Party (FDP) politicians on Saturday demanded Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer immediately hand over unredacted documents outlining contracts that he awarded to two firms involved in his scheme for autobahn tolls.

Scheuer, a member of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has refused to turn over the documents thus far.

Green Party politicians Anton Hofreiter, Stephan Kühn, and Sven-Christian Kindler say that it will be impossible to calculate the cost of damages that must now be paid to the firms with which Scheuer finalized the contracts without seeing what they actually entail.

'Grossly negligent'

The toll plan collapsed on Tuesday, when the European Court of Justice (ECJ) found it violated EU law by discriminating against foreign drivers. Scheuer envisioned tax breaks to German car owners as a way to offset the cost of autobahn tolls for domestic drivers.

Scheuer signed contracts with the Austrian toll operator Kapsch and the ticket maker CTS in October and December 2018. FDP transport specialist Oliver Luksic called the fact that Scheuer had signed the contracts before the legality of the system was clear, "grossly negligent."

Transport Minister Scheuer may face investigation

Luksic told the Sunday edition of the German newspaper Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung that if Scheuer fails to provide the documents to the Transport and Budget Committees by next Tuesday, "We will have to contemplate setting up an investigative committee."

Green Party politician Kühn says he requested the contracts in January through a freedom of information law, but he had yet to receive them six months later. The legal deadline for turning them over was four weeks.

German taxpayers on the hook for €300 million

The German weekly magazine Spiegel reports that damages resulting from the cancellation of the contracts with Kapsch and CTS could be as high as €300 million ($342 million). That cost includes investments made by both companies, as well as compensation for lost future profits of roughly €2 billion.

Sven-Christian Kindler told German news agency DPA, "We expect a comprehensive clarification of what effect this will have on the federal budget."

Both the Transportation and Budgetary Committees are scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

js/aw (AFP, dpa)

Myths and facts about Germany's highways Oldest highway Berlin's inner-city AVUS is widely considered to be Germany's oldest autobahn. It was built between 1913 and 1921. Back then, it was only 10 km (6.2 miles) long. And because it was so short, many call the AVUS an autobahn prototype.

Myths and facts about Germany's highways 'Vehicles-only road' The first "proper" autobahn in Germany went into operation on August 6, 1932, connecting Cologne and Bonn. Literally translated, the highway was officially called "vehicles-only road." Today, the stretch is part of the A555 autobahn.

Myths and facts about Germany's highways Debunking the Hitler myth Historians make a point of emphasizing that the myth about Adolf Hitler commissioning the building of the first German autobahn is just that - a myth. The highway mentioned in the previous slide was a project initiated by the then lord mayor of Cologne, Konrad Adenauer.

Myths and facts about Germany's highways Highway 1 - the champion A look at national statistics around the globe reveals that Australia boasts the longest highway. Its National Highway (also known as Highway 1) spans the whole continent, having a total length of well over 14,000 km (8,700 miles).

Myths and facts about Germany's highways Amazing network Germany for its part is known for one of the densest highway networks with a total length of roughly 13,000 km (8,077 miles). While this makes up only 6 percent of all long-distance roads in the country, almost a third of total road traffic depends on it.

Myths and facts about Germany's highways Looming highway toll German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt hopes the introduction of a passenger car toll for highways in Germany will wash around 500 million euros ($535 million) into state coffers annually. Opponents argue that's a myth, citing enormous infrastructure costs to collect the toll. Author: Hardy Graupner



