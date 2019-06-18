 German opposition demand bungled toll contract details | News | DW | 22.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German opposition demand bungled toll contract details

The Greens and the FDP have demanded the transport minister turn over documents pertaining to toll contracts. Scheuer awarded the contracts before the legality of the system was clear and now Germany must pay damages.

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Schuldt)

Opposition Green Party and Free Democratic Party (FDP) politicians on Saturday demanded Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer immediately hand over unredacted documents outlining contracts that he awarded to two firms involved in his scheme for autobahn tolls.

Scheuer, a member of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has refused to turn over the documents thus far.

Green Party politicians Anton Hofreiter, Stephan Kühn, and Sven-Christian Kindler say that it will be impossible to calculate the cost of damages that must now be paid to the firms with which Scheuer finalized the contracts without seeing what they actually entail.

Read more: EU court rules against autobahn tolls

'Grossly negligent'

The toll plan collapsed on Tuesday, when the European Court of Justice (ECJ) found it violated EU law by discriminating against foreign drivers. Scheuer envisioned tax breaks to German car owners as a way to offset the cost of autobahn tolls for domestic drivers.

Scheuer signed contracts with the Austrian toll operator Kapsch and the ticket maker CTS in October and December 2018. FDP transport specialist Oliver Luksic called the fact that Scheuer had signed the contracts before the legality of the system was clear, "grossly negligent."

Read more: Europe's patchy approach to road tolls

Transport Minister Scheuer may face investigation

Luksic told the Sunday edition of the German newspaper Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung that if Scheuer fails to provide the documents to the Transport and Budget Committees by next Tuesday, "We will have to contemplate setting up an investigative committee."

Green Party politician Kühn says he requested the contracts in January through a freedom of information law, but he had yet to receive them six months later. The legal deadline for turning them over was four weeks.

German taxpayers on the hook for €300 million

The German weekly magazine Spiegel reports that damages resulting from the cancellation of the contracts with Kapsch and CTS could be as high as €300 million ($342 million). That cost includes investments made by both companies, as well as compensation for lost future profits of roughly €2 billion.

Sven-Christian Kindler told German news agency DPA, "We expect a comprehensive clarification of what effect this will have on the federal budget."

Both the Transportation and Budgetary Committees are scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

js/aw (AFP, dpa)

  • Symbolbild Deutschland PKW-Maut (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    Oldest highway

    Berlin's inner-city AVUS is widely considered to be Germany's oldest autobahn. It was built between 1913 and 1921. Back then, it was only 10 km (6.2 miles) long. And because it was so short, many call the AVUS an autobahn prototype.

  • Deutschland Verkehr Blitzer (DW/M. Nelioubin)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    'Vehicles-only road'

    The first "proper" autobahn in Germany went into operation on August 6, 1932, connecting Cologne and Bonn. Literally translated, the highway was officially called "vehicles-only road." Today, the stretch is part of the A555 autobahn.

  • Bildergalerie deutsche Autobahnen (picture-alliance/ dpa/dpaweb)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    Debunking the Hitler myth

    Historians make a point of emphasizing that the myth about Adolf Hitler commissioning the building of the first German autobahn is just that - a myth. The highway mentioned in the previous slide was a project initiated by the then lord mayor of Cologne, Konrad Adenauer.

  • Australien Flüssiggas Transport (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    Highway 1 - the champion

    A look at national statistics around the globe reveals that Australia boasts the longest highway. Its National Highway (also known as Highway 1) spans the whole continent, having a total length of well over 14,000 km (8,700 miles).

  • Filmstills Deutschland von oben (Universum Film)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    Amazing network

    Germany for its part is known for one of the densest highway networks with a total length of roughly 13,000 km (8,077 miles). While this makes up only 6 percent of all long-distance roads in the country, almost a third of total road traffic depends on it.

  • Symbolbild Pkw-Maut in Deutschland (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Myths and facts about Germany's highways

    Looming highway toll

    German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt hopes the introduction of a passenger car toll for highways in Germany will wash around 500 million euros ($535 million) into state coffers annually. Opponents argue that's a myth, citing enormous infrastructure costs to collect the toll.

    Author: Hardy Graupner


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU court rules against autobahn tolls

The ECJ has rejected the fees known as "vignettes" after Austria, with support from the Netherlands, had lodged a complaint. The EU has said the German concept for the fees breaches anti-discrimination laws. (18.06.2019)  

Europe's patchy approach to road tolls

Europe's top court has started looking into a complaint by Austria, which has been up in arms about a German plan to introduce a road toll for passenger cars. Lots of nations collect such tolls, but there's a difference. (11.12.2018)  

Germany's highway toll green-lit in Bundesrat

Drivers will soon have to pay to use German highways. Germany's regional governments have given up their objections to the much-contested bill. Neighboring countries have threatened to take legal action. (31.03.2017)  

Opinion: Don't get too upset about tolls on the German autobahn

Germany is set to charge motorists to use its famous highways, but resistance is probably futile. DW's Jefferson Chase has some advice: Just be happy you don't have to drive up and down I-95 in the United States. (31.03.2017)  

EU neighbors push back against Germany's road toll plans

Despite a green light from Brussels, Germany's road toll plan continues to be criticized as discriminatory to foreign drivers. Now Dutch, Austrian, Belgian and Danish opposition may prove problematic to Germany's plans. (02.12.2016)  

German Cabinet debates climate goal details

A new panel of Cabinet members has been tasked with determining how Germany will meet its binding climate protection goals. A draft law would see responsibility for climate protection spread across all German ministries. (20.03.2019)  

Myths and facts about Germany's highways

A bill on a road toll for cars using Germany's highways has cleared a final hurdle from regional states despite a lack of exceptions for border regions. The nation's autobahn network is unlikely to lose its attraction. (31.03.2017)  

Related content

Symbolfoto PKW-Maut | Maut-Schild auf Autobahn

ECJ set to rule on German autobahn tolls 18.06.2019

Traveling on Germany's motorways could soon become much pricier, especially for foreigners. However, not everyone agrees that implementing road tolls on the autobahn will be profitable.

Deutschland Symbolbild Autobahn

EU court rules against autobahn tolls 18.06.2019

The ECJ has rejected the fees known as "vignettes" after Austria, with support from the Netherlands, had lodged a complaint. The EU has said the German concept for the fees breaches anti-discrimination laws.

Symbolbild Anstecker der SPD und Fragezeichen, Volksparteien in der Krise

German SPD's record low in poll adds to strain on Merkel's coalition 15.06.2019

The Social Democrats slipped to 11% in a new Forsa poll, falling behind the far-right AfD. The environmentalist Greens remain the most popular party in Germany at 27%.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  