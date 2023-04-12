German officials seize cooked bats at Belgian border

Federal police have found cooked bats and a ton of unrefrigerated fish while searching a van coming from Belgium. The driver faces several administrative proceedings including for violations of food hygiene laws.

An Ivorian citizen is in custody in Germany after the van he was driving was found to have been transporting an unusual load consisting of unrefrigerated fish and cooked bats.

Federal police said a patrol had stopped the vehicle, which was uninsured, near the border city of Aachen on Monday. They said the bats were found underneath around a ton of fish.

More to follow.

tj/rc (dpa, AP)