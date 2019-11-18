 German nurse receives life sentence for attempted baby murder | News | DW | 29.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German nurse receives life sentence for attempted baby murder

A German former nurse has been handed a life sentence for the attempted murder of three babies in her care. She gave them unnecessary injections in order to show off her skills in looking after premature infants.

Krankenschwester schiebt Bett (Colourbox/Syda Productions)

A German court sentenced a former nurse to life imprisonment on Thursday, after she deliberately endangered the lives of newborn babies by giving them needless sedatives and anesthetics.

The 30-year-old woman worked in a hospital's premature baby unit. The court in the German city of Marburg found her guilty of attempted murder.

She administered drugs to three baby girls, apparently in order to show off her ability to revive babies. Prosecutors said that she committed the crime for attention.

Read more: German hospitals 'carrying out unnecessary operations' 

None of the infants died as a direct result of her crimes, which were committed in 2015 and 2016.

The woman accepted her sentence and was immediately detained.

The sentencing comes hard on the heels of the similar case of Niels Högel, another German nurse who was this year found guilty this year of murdering 85 patients between 1999 and 2005.

Watch video 03:12

The case of German serial killer nurse Niels Högel

ed/sms (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German nurse confesses to killing 100 patients

In a case that has horrified Germany, nurse Niels Högel has admitted to killing scores of patients in several hospitals. Högel is believed to be the most prolific serial killer in Germany's postwar history. (30.10.2018)  

German nurse under investigation for killing patients

German prosecutors are investigating a male nurse on five counts of murder. Some of the details closely resemble the case of one of Germany's worst serial killers. (30.08.2019)  

A tour through Luther's Marburg

In 1529 Martin Luther had an important appointment in the Hessian university town. He met his rival Protestant reformer Ulrich Zwingli. Visitors to the sites of the events in Marburg can take a trip into the past. (15.06.2017)  

Germany: Three babies born with congenital hand disorders

Officials at a hospital near the German city of Gelsenkirchen said they had "not seen anomalies of this kind for many years." Although the cases could be a "coincidental cluster," doctors are searching for answers. (13.09.2019)  

German killer nurse sentenced to life for murdering patients

Former nurse Niels Högel has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 85 more people while on duty in German hospitals until 2005. He is Germany's worst peacetime serial killer. (06.06.2019)  

German hospitals 'carrying out unnecessary operations'

A new study has highlighted well-documented problems in the German health care system - doctors have a huge financial incentive to offer unnecessary treatments, and hospitals remain under intense financial pressure. (08.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany trains nurses from Vietnam  

The case of German serial killer nurse Niels Högel  

Related content

Kanada, Edmonton: Greta Thunberg vor dem Alberta Legislature Building

Greta Thunberg inspires soon-to-be parents 18.11.2019

Greta Thunberg is an inspiration not only for young climate activists, but also for expectant parents. According to a survey, more and more couples want to name their baby after her.

Babyflaschen aus der Bronzezeit

Scientists unearth prehistoric 'baby bottles' in Germany 25.09.2019

Researchers have discovered ancient ceramic drinking vessels in Bavaria that give unprecedented insight into how prehistoric humans used milk to feed infants. Some of the vessels are shaped like animals.

Symbolbild Masern-Impfung

German nurse under investigation for killing patients 30.08.2019

German prosecutors are investigating a male nurse on five counts of murder. Some of the details closely resemble the case of one of Germany's worst serial killers.

Advertisement