German NBA star Dennis Schröder signs for the LA Lakers

German basketball star Dennis Schröder has signed for NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced on Thursday.

The 27-year-old guard joins from Oklahoma City Thunder where he had one year left to run on a $15 million (€12.6 million) a year deal.

The deal is part of a trade that saw Danny Green, a 33-year-old shooting guard, head in the opposition direction. But the Thunder later traded Green to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The moves were announced at the end of a busy night of activity in what is known as the NBA draft, when teams select the best rookie college players and eligible international talent. A flurry of trades and exchanges tend to follow hot on the heels of the draft each year.

More scorer than creator

Schröder averaged 18.9 points and 4.0 assists per game, shooting a career-high 38.5% from 3-point range for the Thunder last season.

He could prove to be an ideal fit for the Lakers to provide complementary scoring and steady ball-handling, taking pressure off LeBron James. In veteran Rajon Rondo, the Lakers also have a more traditional creative option in the backcourt, more likely to seek a pass than a shot.

Schröder started his career in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top tier of the sport in Germany, with Phantoms Braunschweig in 2010. He headed for the big time in the NBA in 2013, joining the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA season starts on January 18th, 2021, with the Lakers roster due to report back for training on December 1.

The Lakers won last season's NBA finals, their 17th national championship, beating the Miami Heat by 4 games to 2.

LeBron James won his 4th championship ring with the Lakers in 2020

