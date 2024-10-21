  1. Skip to content
German naval command center launched on Baltic Sea

Giulia Saudelli
October 21, 2024

With rising concerns that Russia could expand its aggression after its invasion of Ukraine, Germany has opened a command center in the Baltic coast town of Rostock.

https://p.dw.com/p/4m4Ri

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived in Rostock on the eastern Baltic Sea coast to inaugurate the Command Task Force Baltic, a new naval command center that aims to boost the defense readiness in the Baltic Sea region.

The naval center under German command will be responsible for planning joint exercises with other NATO member states and is "ready to direct naval operations in times of peace, crisis and war," the minister told reporters.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened concerns that Moscow could also attack NATO countries. Germany and NATO have seen an uptick in espionage activity by Russia and have warned of other potential threats, especially around the Baltic Sea region. 

Editor's note: The original title of this video referred to the naval center in Rostock as a NATO headquarters.The Command Task Force Baltic is a German naval tactical headquarters with multinational participation. It will be led by a German admiral and staffed by people from other NATO member states. Watch our updated video about the naval base for more information.

Why Russia is upset over a new German naval base

Soldiers stand on a boat bearing the German flag

Fact check: No, NATO presence does not breach German law

Fact check: No, NATO presence does not breach German law

A new German-led NATO naval unit is currently being established in Rostock. Social media users say this is a violation of the so-called Two-Plus-Four Treaty on the reunification of Germany. Are they right? A fact check.
PoliticsOctober 17, 2024
A soldier taking part in the NATO exercise "Ramstein Flag 2024" climbs into a fighter jet.

NATO trains warding off missile attacks in giant air drill

NATO has held its largest ever air exercise aimed at practicing defending NATO's skies from ballistic missile threats.
PoliticsOctober 17, 202402:36 min
NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg speaking to DW's Alexandra von Nahmen in a studio

NATO at 75: 'United to preserve peace, not provoke conflict'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke with DW about Russia, Ukraine and accusations of NATO double standards.
PoliticsApril 4, 202408:33 min
NATO warships

Europe worries about nuclear deterrence without the US

Europe mulls a future without guaranteed back-up from the world’s biggest military power.
PoliticsFebruary 14, 202402:08 min
Fact check: Disinformation against Muslims on the rise

Hate comments against Muslims and migrants have increased sharply. Here's a look at the most common narratives and who is behind them.

Fact check: Disinformation against Muslims on the rise

Hate comments against Muslims and migrants have increased sharply. Here's a look at the most common narratives and who is behind them. 
PoliticsOctober 22, 202408:02 min
A soldier taking part in the NATO exercise "Ramstein Flag 2024" climbs into a fighter jet.

NATO trains warding off missile attacks in giant air drill

NATO has held its largest ever air exercise aimed at practicing defending NATO's skies from ballistic missile threats.
PoliticsOctober 17, 202402:36 min
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her way to a press conference

EU chief names new top team, with first defense commissioner

Ursula von der Leyen has revealed her nominees for new commissioners to lead the bloc for the next five years.
PoliticsSeptember 17, 202402:45 min
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
