German naval command center launched on Baltic Sea

With rising concerns that Russia could expand its aggression after its invasion of Ukraine, Germany has opened a command center in the Baltic coast town of Rostock.

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived in Rostock on the eastern Baltic Sea coast to inaugurate the Command Task Force Baltic, a new naval command center that aims to boost the defense readiness in the Baltic Sea region.

The naval center under German command will be responsible for planning joint exercises with other NATO member states and is "ready to direct naval operations in times of peace, crisis and war," the minister told reporters.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened concerns that Moscow could also attack NATO countries. Germany and NATO have seen an uptick in espionage activity by Russia and have warned of other potential threats, especially around the Baltic Sea region.

Editor's note: The original title of this video referred to the naval center in Rostock as a NATO headquarters.The Command Task Force Baltic is a German naval tactical headquarters with multinational participation. It will be led by a German admiral and staffed by people from other NATO member states. Watch our updated video about the naval base for more information.

