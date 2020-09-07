German national team: What can Joachim Löw learn from the Nations League?

After a second 1-1 draw in the space of four days, Joachim Löw tried to look on the bright side, ruing what he perceived to be a missed opportunity.

"What is really annoying is that we didn't reward ourselves with the good chances we had, not scoring the second goal," he told the website of his employers the DFB (German FA). "That was the problem in both games. If you don't take advantage of the chances, you get punished."

Like most of those watching, several of his players didn't entirely agree with that generous assessment.

"The equalizer was coming, even in the first half. We were giving the ball away too easily and that's precisely how their goal came about. You can't do that at this level. It's very annoying and unnecessary," said Ilkay Gündogan.

Fellow central midfielder Toni Kroos was similarly uncompromising: "We had an unfamiliar lineup but we still need to do better. We need more solutions, more self-confidence as a team in the phases where the game's not going our way. Two points out of six is disappointing."

Disappointments are becoming the norm for Germany, who are still yet to win a Nations League game. But in the absence of most Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig players, left out after reaching the latter stages of the Champions League, and of Kai Havertz, completing his move to Chelsea, some unfamiliar faces got their chance in Die Mannschaft. Was it a worthwhile exercise despite the lack of points? Here are five points Löw must be considering.

Draxler needs to move on

Surprisingly to some, the Paris Saint-Germain playmaker completed 90 minutes in consecutive games against Spain and Switzerland. He's done that just once for Paris-Saint Germain all season, back in November, and featured for a grand total of 65 minutes across the eight Champions League games for which he was fit and available.

While he was tidy enough in the Nations League, he's yet to reach the level he promised in his early career with Schalke and Wolfsburg. "It would be important to take a step where he plays regularly," said Löw after a conversation with the 26-year-old."It would be good for Julian to be on duty week after week."

That doesn't look likely at PSG and with Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz, Florian Neuhaus and plenty of others snapping at his heels, Draxler surely can't afford another season of meandering if he wants to play a part at Euro 2021. That being said, Löw's words and actions send mixed messages.

Julian Draxler hasn't been a regular under Thomas Tuchel at PSG

Bayern contingent need careful management

One of the reasons for Draxler's double up was the absence of midfield mainstays Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. Both were allowed extended time off after a gruelling season followed almost immediately by a new one. The same was true for Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry. Niklas Süle and Leroy Sane both played but looked rusty as they recover from long-term injuries.

The Bayern Munich absentees were sorely missed, but Löw presumably knows all he needs to about those players. With the prospect of another 50+ game season, does he need them for the Nations League and friendlies? Is rest and recuperation more important than wins and confidence at this point? It's a delicate balancing act and, though he may benefit from his previous working relationship with Hansi Flick, it's one Löw needs to get right.

Gosens an option in problem position

Robin Gosens has had a very different path to most in the Germany setup. But the Atalanta fullback offered flashes of the qualities that have made him a key man for one of Europe's most exciting sides in 2019-20.

An assist and a willingness to get up and down on the left showed his positive attacking traits but both Spain and Switzerland's equalizers came down his side. Left back has long been a problem position for Löw. Benedikt Höwedes did a fine job filling in for the World Cup win in 2014 while Jonas Hector held the shirt for a long time without ever truly convincing. Gosens has probably done enough to be an option against weaker sides, but Löw might prefer RB Leipzig's Marcel Halstenberg against tougher opponents.

Robin Gosens provided this assist against Spain, but is he defensively sound?

Kehrer not yet ready

Though both goals they conceded came down the left, Thilo Kehrer's shaky display on the other side against Switzerland was probably a bigger cause for concern. Draxler's PSG teammate struggled badly up against Kingsley Coman in the Champions League final and looked nervy throughout Sunday's game.

The 23-year-old is caught too easily in behind and often doesn't look comfortable when turned in defense. With Löw determined to play Joshua Kimmich in midfield, he needs options at right back. Another Leipzig fullback, Lukas Klostermann, may breathe a little easier now.

Striker problem still not solved

The other problem that's long been a thorn in Löw's side is the central striker. Timo Werner's emergence seemed, for a time, to have solved it and consigned the days of Mario Götze and co. as false 9s to history.

There's little doubting Werner's class and pedigree and he did score the opener against Spain, but the suspicion remains that he's much more effective operating from the left of the attack or alongside a target man, as he did at RB Leipzig. His move to Chelsea may help his development in that sense and a record of 12 goals from 31 caps is decent enough. But Löw has rarely got the best from the 24-year-old. In the absence of any other realistic contender, he'll need to find a way.