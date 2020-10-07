German national team: Germany vs Turkey – live blog

Hello and welcome one and all to DW’s coverage of the international friendly between Germany and Turkey! Kick-off is at 20:45 CET (19:45 GMT, 14:45 ET), but until then feel free to peruse our pre-match preview.

Germany have won 14 of their previous 20 ties with Turkey, including each of the last thee encounters dating back to 2008. The last meeting between these sides came in 2011 when Germany won 3-1 with Mario Gomez, Thomas Müller and Bastian Schweinsteiger on the scoresheet. Die Mannschaft's only home defeat to date came in the very first fixture in 1951 with Hans Haferkamp's equaliser not enough in a 2-1 loss in Berlin.

In the spotlight: Kai Havertz

After missing out in Germany’s last round of fixtures due to his impeding move to Chelsea, tonight Havertz has a chance to show why he could be Germany’s figurehead for years to come. Adding to his sole international goal against Argentina would be good place to start.

From the player’s mouth: Emre Can

“It’s up to me to make the national team head coach think: I need that lad in my side. That’s what I’m fighting for right now, nothing else is important. I know I have it in me to be a real leader on the pitch.”

In the spotlight: Debutants?

Last time around it was Robin Gosens, who won his first international caps for Germany. Tonight in Cologne, Mahmoud Dahoud of Borussia Dortmund and the Gladbach duo of Florian Neuhaus and Jonas Hofmann will be hoping for a chance to represent their nation for the very first time. Neuhaus may even start tonight if reports are to be believed.

Fun fact: Happy hunting ground

Germany have only lost two of their 26 matches in Cologne: 2-1 defeats against Spain in 1935 and the USA in 2015. The remaining 24 games have seen 18 wins and six draws, with 72 goals scored and 17 conceded.

From the coaches’ mouth: Joachim Löw

“Since 2018, we have shown plenty of commitment in a lot of games, but there are some things that we need to work on. We haven’t seen out leads on a number of occasions. I will discuss this and try to address this in the few sessions we have.”

From the coaches’ mouth: Senol Günes

“I believe we’re capable of achieving a lot with this young and ambitious squad providing we’re given the time to do so. The talent and characters of our current crop is reminiscent of golden generations. I see a lot of similarities with the team from 2002.”

Fun fact: On the up under Günes

Since Senol Güneş took charge for his second spell as head coach, Turkey have lost just two of their last 14 games. That includes nine wins and three draws, with 22 goals scored and five conceded, but they have failed to score in their last two games.

Possible line-up: Germany

Trapp – Can, Ginter, Rüdiger – Henrichs, Brandt, Neuhaus, Gosens – Amiri, Draxler – Havertz

Possible line-up: Turkey

Günok – Celik, Söyüncü, Ayhan, Kaldirim – Tufan, Tekdemir – Yazici, Calhanoglu, Karaman – Yilmaz