German national team: Germany vs Turkey – live blog

Fun fact: Strong record for Germany
Germany have won 14 of their previous 20 ties with Turkey, including each of the last thee encounters dating back to 2008. The last meeting between these sides came in 2011 when Germany won 3-1 with Mario Gomez, Thomas Müller and Bastian Schweinsteiger on the scoresheet. Die Mannschaft's only home defeat to date came in the very first fixture in 1951 with Hans Haferkamp's equaliser not enough in a 2-1 loss in Berlin.
In the spotlight: Kai Havertz
After missing out in Germany’s last round of fixtures due to his impeding move to Chelsea, tonight Havertz has a chance to show why he could be Germany’s figurehead for years to come. Adding to his sole international goal against Argentina would be good place to start.
From the player’s mouth: Emre Can
“It’s up to me to make the national team head coach think: I need that lad in my side. That’s what I’m fighting for right now, nothing else is important. I know I have it in me to be a real leader on the pitch.”
In the spotlight: Debutants?
Last time around it was Robin Gosens, who won his first international caps for Germany. Tonight in Cologne, Mahmoud Dahoud of Borussia Dortmund and the Gladbach duo of Florian Neuhaus and Jonas Hofmann will be hoping for a chance to represent their nation for the very first time. Neuhaus may even start tonight if reports are to be believed.
Fun fact: Happy hunting ground
Germany have only lost two of their 26 matches in Cologne: 2-1 defeats against Spain in 1935 and the USA in 2015. The remaining 24 games have seen 18 wins and six draws, with 72 goals scored and 17 conceded.
From the coaches’ mouth: Joachim Löw
“Since 2018, we have shown plenty of commitment in a lot of games, but there are some things that we need to work on. We haven’t seen out leads on a number of occasions. I will discuss this and try to address this in the few sessions we have.”
From the coaches’ mouth: Senol Günes
“I believe we’re capable of achieving a lot with this young and ambitious squad providing we’re given the time to do so. The talent and characters of our current crop is reminiscent of golden generations. I see a lot of similarities with the team from 2002.”
Fun fact: On the up under Günes
Since Senol Güneş took charge for his second spell as head coach, Turkey have lost just two of their last 14 games. That includes nine wins and three draws, with 22 goals scored and five conceded, but they have failed to score in their last two games.
Possible line-up: Germany
Trapp – Can, Ginter, Rüdiger – Henrichs, Brandt, Neuhaus, Gosens – Amiri, Draxler – Havertz
Possible line-up: Turkey
Günok – Celik, Söyüncü, Ayhan, Kaldirim – Tufan, Tekdemir – Yazici, Calhanoglu, Karaman – Yilmaz
Longest-tenured national team coach
Longest-tenured national team coach
In March 2020, Uruguay's football association laid off its longtime first team coach Oscar Tabarez, 73, as it struggles financially amid the coronavirus crisis. His removal made Germany coach Joachim Löw, whose tenure began three months after Tabarez's in 2006, the longest-serving coach in international football.
Unspectacular playing career
Unspectacular playing career
Joachim Löw's career as a player was anything but spectacular. In his 52 Bundesliga matches as a striker for Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt and Karlsruhe, the native of southwestern Germany found the back of the net just seven times. Much of his time as a player was spent at then-second division side Freiburg.
A switch to coaching
A switch to coaching
Even before he hung up his boots, Joachim Löw turned his hand to coaching, first as a youth coach at Swiss outfit FC Winterthur, were he was still playing in 1994. In 1995 he broke into the Bundesliga as co-coach at his former club Stuttgart, before being named head coach a year later. Here he is seen speaking to Thomas Schneider, who would later become his assistant with the national team.
Turkish tenure
Turkish tenure
Despite winning the German Cup with Stuttgart in 1997, Löw was let go by the Swabians. In the summer of 1998 he took a job with Istanbul side Fenerbahce, who he led to a third-place finish. Still, he would only last a year at the club.
First-place firing
First-place firing
After spells at Karlsruhe, Adanaspor and Innsbruck, Löw moved on to Austria Vienna, in the summer of 2003. This too would turn out to be a short interlude, as he was sacked in March, despite the club occupying first place in the table. Without him, Austria would finish second in the league by a single point.
The Jogi and Jürgen show
The Jogi and Jürgen show
After Rudi Völler resigned as coach of the German national team, another former Germany striker, Jürgen Klinsmann, took over. One of Klinsmann's first moves as Germany coach was to appoint Löw as his assistant.
Summer fairy tale
Summer fairy tale
Klinsmann and Löw led Germany into the 2006 World Cup on home soil, where they lost to Italy in the semifinals. The "home" World Cup created a great atmosphere all over Germany, where public viewing of games first took place on a large scale. Here Klinsmann and Löw are flanked by goalkeeping coach Andreas Köpke and manager Oliver Bierhoff at a post-tournament event in Berlin.
Euro final defeat
Euro final defeat
After succeeding Klinsmann as head coach, Löw's first major tournament in charge was Euro 2008. He led Germany to the final in Vienna, but they were defeated 1-0 by Spain.
Spain again...
Spain again...
At his first World Cup as head coach, Joachim Löw's young squad cruised by England (4-1) in the round of 16 and crushed Argentina (4-0) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, though, Germany ran into the more experienced Spanish side, who prevailed 1-0. Here Löw is seen congratulating a young Mesut Özil during the England match.
No laughing matter
No laughing matter
Joachim Löw's men got out to a perfect start to Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, winning all three of their group-stage matches, before beating Greece 4-2 in their quarterfinal: It was Germany's 15th consecutive win, setting a new world record. However, there would be no happy ending, as Germany fell 2-1 to bogey side, Italy.
World Cup champions
World Cup champions
It all came together for Löw in 2014. Germany beat Portugal and the US, while drawing with Ghana to progress from the group stage. They needed extra time to beat Algeria in the round of 16 and struggled past France 1-0. But they crushed hosts Brazil 7-1. The final, against Argentina, also went to extra time, before Mario Götze scored the winner to give Germany a 1-0 win - and the World Cup.
Down to earth in France
Down to earth in France
Löw's next major tournament was Euro 2016, just next door in France. Germany advanced to the knockout stage with two wins and a draw before beating Slovakia and Italy to set up a semifinal showdown against the hosts in Marseille. Germany came up short though, falling 2-0 to France.
A minor title
A minor title
Germany won their first Confederations Cup under Joachim Löw in 2017. It was far from Germany's best side that turned out in Russia, with Löw choosing to rest several first-string players in ancipation of the World Cup 12 months later. Germany beat Chile 1-0 in the final thanks to a goal from Lars Stindl in the 20th minute. Germany's future looked very bright indeed.
What a difference a year makes
What a difference a year makes
With a full-strength squad, Germany were regarded as one of the favorites heading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But they looked a shadow of their former selves, losing to Mexico and South Korea and finishing bottom of their group. Despite the poor showing, Löw said he intended to fulfill his contract, which the German football association (DFB) extended until 2022 before the tournament.
Author: Chuck Penfold