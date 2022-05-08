German MP: 'We need more heavy weapons shipments' to Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The impact of the Ukraine war is on voters' minds as they head to the polls in North Rhine-Westphalia this Sunday. The vote is seen as a bellwether for the new federal government in Berlin.
In his speech to the nation marking the end of WW II, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained why Germany needs to support Ukraine. He has found the right words to get his message across, writes Sabine Kinkartz.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he strongly believes Russia won't win its war in Ukraine. His remarks come as the conflict overshadows commemorations to mark the end of World War II in Europe.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz isn't going to Kyiv. He's still steamed that Ukraine uninvited German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Against this backdrop, Ukraine's ambassador Andrij Melnyk had a colorful comeback.
