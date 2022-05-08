 German MP: ′We need more heavy weapons shipments′ to Ukraine | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 13.05.2022

DW News

German MP: 'We need more heavy weapons shipments' to Ukraine

Watch video 02:17

Saying never again to war now means standing up to Russian aggression, says German Chancellor Scholz.

Germany commemorates the end of WW II 08.05.2022

Wolodymyr Selenskyj (l), Präsident der Ukraine, begrüßt Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Grüne, ). Baerbock ist das erste deutsche Kabinettsmitglied, das seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskrieges gegen die Ukraine in die Hauptstadt Kiew reiste. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Have Germany and Ukraine solved their diplomatic spat? 11.05.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C-R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C-L) shake hands after signing an agreement during Indo-German governmental consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin on May 2, 2022. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany, India sign €10 bln trade deals 02.05.2022

Embargoed until May 8, 2022 - 16:00 GMT / German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a televised speech on May 8, 2022, the 77th anniversary of the 1945 victory against Nazi Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen / POOL / AFP)

Chancellor Scholz: Putin falsifying history 08.05.2022

Read also

02.04.2022 , Essen , Die SPD in Nordrhein-Westfalen erˆffnet ihren Wahlkampf zur Landtagswahl in NRW mit einer Veranstaltung am Burgplatz in Essen , der Heimatstadt von Spitzenkandidat Thomas Kutschaty. Bundesweite SPD-Politprominenz anwesend. Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz *** 02 04 2022 , Essen , The SPD in North Rhine-Westphalia opens its campaign for the state election in NRW with an event at Burgplatz in Essen , the hometown of top candidate Thomas Kutschaty Nationwide SPD political prominence present Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces major test in Germany's largest state 13.05.2022

The impact of the Ukraine war is on voters' minds as they head to the polls in North Rhine-Westphalia this Sunday. The vote is seen as a bellwether for the new federal government in Berlin.

Opinion: Chancellor Olaf Scholz finds clear words on Ukraine

Opinion: Chancellor Olaf Scholz finds clear words on Ukraine 09.05.2022

In his speech to the nation marking the end of WW II, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained why Germany needs to support Ukraine. He has found the right words to get his message across, writes Sabine Kinkartz.

Olaf Scholz: Ukraine won't accept Russian dictatorship

Olaf Scholz: Ukraine won't accept Russian dictatorship 08.05.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he strongly believes Russia won't win its war in Ukraine. His remarks come as the conflict overshadows commemorations to mark the end of World War II in Europe.

03.05.2022, Brandenburg, Meseberg: Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) spricht vor dem Schloss Meseberg in Brandenburg, wo sich das Bundeskabinett zu einer zweitägigen Klausurtagung trifft. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces unusual criticism from Ukraine's ambassador 03.05.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz isn't going to Kyiv. He's still steamed that Ukraine uninvited German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Against this backdrop, Ukraine's ambassador Andrij Melnyk had a colorful comeback.