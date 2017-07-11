German MP to quit over face mask scandal

A lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is stepping down after his company earned hundreds of thousands of euros on deals to procure face masks.

Nikolas Löbel on Sunday announced that he would resign from his parliamentary mandate at the end of August and would not run for the Bundestag again.

He also announced the immediate termination of his membership in the center-right party's parliamentary group and issued an apology.

Löbel confirmed on Friday that he was involved in businesses that dealt with face masks.

Profiting from mask procurement

His company earned commissions of around €250,000 ($300,000) for brokering sales contracts for masks between a supplier in the state of Baden-Württemberg and two private companies in the cities of Mannheim and Heidelberg.

"I take responsibility for my actions and draw the necessary political consequences," said the 34-year-old politician.

Pressure had been growing on Löbel to resign in recent days, as

Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate head to polls this month.

Löbel's apology wasn't enough for some critics, including Susanne Eisenmann, the CDU candidate for governor in his home state.

She told news magazine Der Spiegel that "It is unacceptable for parliamentarians to enrich themselves in this serious crisis."

Bavarian MP faces similar allegations

Löbel's case isn't the first to rattle the center-right bloc. Georg Nüsslein, a prominent lawmaker with the Christian Social Union, the CDU's Bavaria-only sister party, faces a corruption probe in connection with mask

procurement deals. He denies wrongdoing.

On Friday, Nuesslein's lawyer said he won't run for re-election in September and is giving up his position as a deputy leader of the Union's parliamentary group.

2021 is a critical year for the CDU with an election due on September 26 to pick a new national parliament and determine who succeeds Merkel.

mm/ (AP, dpa)