German mother and baby die from toxic pharmacy glucose mix

A German homicide commission is investigating the deaths of a pregnant mother and baby after taking a remedy manufactured at a Cologne pharmacy.

The investigators came across a toxic substance in the glucose-based solution the mother had taken. The solution was sold as a test for diabetes during pregnancy.

A postmortem revealed that the 28-year-old woman died of multiple organ failure. Doctors tried to save the baby by performing an emergency cesarian section, but the baby subsequently died.

Read more: German doctor acquitted in transplant scandal gets €1 million in damages

Further patients at risk

A doctor had notified police of the incident on September 19 as well as another similar incident.

A woman who was given the same preparation according to her doctor's prescription also experienced complications but stopped taking it before taking the completing the entire amount.

According to a spokesperson, German investigators cannot rule out the possibility that other toxic substances from the Heilig-Geist pharmacy in Cologne-Longerich could be in circulation.

The city of Cologne has prohibited the pharmacy from selling self-manufactured drugs and any glucose-containing products for the time being.

Read more: German medics urge calm over hand birth defects

The Heilig-Geist pharmacist in Cologne has been banned from selling remedies produced on-site for the time being

Pharmacist owner 'stunned'

Patients who have purchased glucose-containing products at the pharmacy are warned not to take the medicine and immediately deliver the products to the nearest police station.

"I'm stunned," pharmacy owner Till Fuxius told Germany's Press Agency, adding that he could not explain what had happened. "I'm a witness, not the accused."

The number of patients affected is still under investigation.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.