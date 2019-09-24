 German mother and baby die from toxic pharmacy glucose mix | News | DW | 24.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German mother and baby die from toxic pharmacy glucose mix

German authorities are investigating the deaths of a 28-year-old pregnant woman and her baby after she took a glucose-based solution made at a pharmacy in Cologne. The drugstore owner expressed shock.

Heilig-Geist pharmacy

A German homicide commission is investigating the deaths of a pregnant mother and baby after taking a remedy manufactured at a Cologne pharmacy.

The investigators came across a toxic substance in the glucose-based solution the mother had taken. The solution was sold as a test for diabetes during pregnancy.

A postmortem revealed that the 28-year-old woman died of multiple organ failure. Doctors tried to save the baby by performing an emergency cesarian section, but the baby subsequently died.

Read more: German doctor acquitted in transplant scandal gets €1 million in damages

Further patients at risk 

A doctor had notified police of the incident on September 19 as well as another similar incident.

A woman who was given the same preparation according to her doctor's prescription also experienced complications but stopped taking it before taking the completing the entire amount. 

According to a spokesperson, German investigators cannot rule out the possibility that other toxic substances from the Heilig-Geist pharmacy in Cologne-Longerich could be in circulation.

The city of Cologne has prohibited the pharmacy from selling self-manufactured drugs and any glucose-containing products for the time being.

Read more: German medics urge calm over hand birth defects

The Heilig-Geist pharmacist in Cologne

The Heilig-Geist pharmacist in Cologne has been banned from selling remedies produced on-site for the time being

Pharmacist owner 'stunned'

Patients who have purchased glucose-containing products at the pharmacy are warned not to take the medicine and immediately deliver the products to the nearest police station. 

"I'm stunned," pharmacy owner Till Fuxius told Germany's Press Agency, adding that he could not explain what had happened. "I'm a witness, not the accused."

The number of patients affected is still under investigation.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

German medics urge calm over hand birth defects

Doctors have warned against jumping to conclusions after three births at one hospital in which children were born with hand deformities. Clinicians are investigating whether the anomalies are linked. (18.09.2019)  

German doctor acquitted in transplant scandal gets €1 million in damages

Instead of spending almost a year in custody, the surgeon could have taken up a lucrative position in Jordan. But after his acquital in an organ donor scandal, the doctor is set for a huge compensation payout. (13.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Advertisement