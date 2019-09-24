German mother and baby die from toxic pharmacy glucose mix

A German homicide commission is investigating the deaths of a pregnant mother and baby after taking a remedy manufactured at a Cologne pharmacy.

The investigators came across a toxic substance in the glucose-based solution the mother had taken. The solution was sold as a test for diabetes in pregnancy.

A postmortem revealed that the 28-year-old woman died of multiple organ failure. Doctors tried to save the baby by performing an emergency cesarian section, but the baby subsequently died.

According to a spokesperson, investigators cannot rule out the possibility that other toxic substances from the Heilig-Geist pharmacy in Cologne-Longerich could be in circulation.

Patients who have purchased glucose-containing products at the pharmacy are warned not to take the medicine and immediately deliver the products to the nearest police station.

"I'm stunned," pharmacy owner Till Fuxius told Germany's Press Agency, adding that he could not explain what had happened. "I'm a witness, not the accused."

The city of Cologne has prohibited the pharmacy from selling self-produced drugs for the time being.

A doctor notified authorities on Thursday after another woman who was given the same preparation according to her doctor's prescription also experienced complications and stopped taking it before she had taken the entire amount.

The number of patients affected is still under investigation.