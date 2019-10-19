German ministers: Brexit extension a possibility

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday said he could imagine a short extension to Brexit on technical grounds — if getting the deal accepted in time proved too difficult.

"Should there be problems in Britain with the ratification, I would not rule out that there could be a short, technical extension," he added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reluctantly sent separate letters late to the European Union on Saturday, after being forced by the UK Parliament to seek an extension to the Brexit process. While one — unsigned — letter did request more time, a separate note sent personally by Johnson argued against any lengthening of the Brexit process.

Echoing Maas's comments, Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier also said he could envisage a delay. He said a short-term extension would be desirable if it avoided a no-deal Brexit.

Altmaier bemoaned a lack of clarity from the UK about what it wanted. "At the moment the most difficult thing is that we don't know who is actually speaking for this country. Is it the government, or is it the elected Parliament?"

European lawmakers will consider ratification of the Brexit deal at their session in Strasbourg on Monday. At the same time, the British Parliament could be set to vote on the deal again, if a request by the government is accepted by parliamentary speaker, John Bercow.

Ministers fear the bill could be "salami sliced" — saddled with conflicting amendments that would cause it to lose support. The government has said it is prepared to pull the vote if necessary.

