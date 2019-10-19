German ministers: Brexit extension a possibility

Members of the German Cabinet have said they’re open to the idea of a short, technical extension to Brexit - if necessary. The European Parliament is set to decide on whether to back the deal.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday said he could imagine a short extension to Brexit on technical grounds — if getting the deal accepted in time proved too difficult.
"Should there be problems in Britain with the ratification, I would not rule out that there could be a short, technical extension," he added.
Read more: Opinion: Brexit show extended for another season
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reluctantly sent separate letters late to the European Union on Saturday, after being forced by the UK Parliament to seek an extension to the Brexit process. While one — unsigned — letter did request more time, a separate note sent personally by Johnson argued against any lengthening of the Brexit process.
Echoing Maas's comments, Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier also said he could envisage a delay. He said a short-term extension would be desirable if it avoided a no-deal Brexit.
Altmaier bemoaned a lack of clarity from the UK about what it wanted. "At the moment the most difficult thing is that we don't know who is actually speaking for this country. Is it the government, or is it the elected Parliament?"
Read more: Brexit, the Brits and another 'no' in the House of Commons
European lawmakers will consider ratification of the Brexit deal at their session in Strasbourg on Monday. At the same time, the British Parliament could be set to vote on the deal again, if a request by the government is accepted by parliamentary speaker, John Bercow.
Ministers fear the bill could be "salami sliced" — saddled with conflicting amendments that would cause it to lose support. The government has said it is prepared to pull the vote if necessary.
rc/ng (dpa, Reuters, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
As UK lawmakers passed an amendment delaying a key Brexit vote, pro-EU protesters marched through London demanding a second referendum. Organizers say the revised divorce plan must be put back to the British electorate. (19.10.2019)
With Brexit just around the corner, what are the stereotypes which Germans hold most dear about their (for now) fellow EU members? From politeness to an unhealthy obsession with the war, here are 10 of the most common. (19.10.2019)
Finally, a Brexit deal? Well, apparently not quite. The UK's lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, loves to vote "no" and to push for delays. This is tough for politicians but great fun for cartoonists. (19.10.2019)
Johnson sent a trio of letters to the EU: one unsigned, requesting a Brexit extension, a copy of the law requiring him to request an extension and one arguing against an extension. The EU is now considering his request. (19.10.2019)