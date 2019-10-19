 German ministers: Brexit extension a possibility | News | DW | 21.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German ministers: Brexit extension a possibility

Members of the German Cabinet have said they’re open to the idea of a short, technical extension to Brexit - if necessary. The European Parliament is set to decide on whether to back the deal.

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/PA Wire/V. Jones)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday said he could imagine a short extension to Brexit on technical grounds — if getting the deal accepted in time proved too difficult.

"Should there be problems in Britain with the ratification, I would not rule out that there could be a short, technical extension," he added.

Read more: Opinion: Brexit show extended for another season

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reluctantly sent separate letters late to the European Union on Saturday, after being forced by the UK Parliament to seek an extension to the Brexit process. While one — unsigned — letter did request more time, a separate note sent personally by Johnson argued against any lengthening of the Brexit process.

Echoing Maas's comments, Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier also said he could envisage a delay. He said a short-term extension would be desirable if it avoided a no-deal Brexit.

Altmaier bemoaned a lack of clarity from the UK about what it wanted. "At the moment the most difficult thing is that we don't know who is actually speaking for this country. Is it the government, or is it the elected Parliament?"

Read more: Brexit, the Brits and another 'no' in the House of Commons

European lawmakers will consider ratification of the Brexit deal at their session in Strasbourg on Monday. At the same time, the British Parliament could be set to vote on the deal again, if a request by the government is accepted by parliamentary speaker, John Bercow.

Watch video 01:47

British PM Boris Johnson sends EU two letters

Ministers fear the bill could be "salami sliced" — saddled with conflicting amendments that would cause it to lose support. The government has said it is prepared to pull the vote if necessary.

rc/ng (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Brexit: 'Final say' rally draws thousands to central London

As UK lawmakers passed an amendment delaying a key Brexit vote, pro-EU protesters marched through London demanding a second referendum. Organizers say the revised divorce plan must be put back to the British electorate. (19.10.2019)  

Tea and royalty: What do Germans really think of Brits?

With Brexit just around the corner, what are the stereotypes which Germans hold most dear about their (for now) fellow EU members? From politeness to an unhealthy obsession with the war, here are 10 of the most common. (19.10.2019)  

Brexit, the Brits and another 'no' in the House of Commons

Finally, a Brexit deal? Well, apparently not quite. The UK's lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, loves to vote "no" and to push for delays. This is tough for politicians but great fun for cartoonists. (19.10.2019)  

UK sends letters to EU for, and against, Brexit extension

Johnson sent a trio of letters to the EU: one unsigned, requesting a Brexit extension, a copy of the law requiring him to request an extension and one arguing against an extension. The EU is now considering his request. (19.10.2019)  

Opinion: Brexit show extended for another season

In an unexpected twist, the British House of Commons put off a vote on PM Boris Johnson's plan for the UK to leave the EU. The entire Brexit process defies belief, writes DW's Bernd Riegert. (20.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

British PM Boris Johnson sends EU two letters  

Related content

Großbritannien Brexit Boris Johnson

UK sends letters to EU for, and against, Brexit extension 19.10.2019

Johnson sent a trio of letters to the EU: one unsigned, requesting a Brexit extension, a copy of the law requiring him to request an extension and one arguing against an extension. The EU is now considering his request.

Premierminister von Großbritannien, gibt im Unterhaus eine Erklärung ab

British MPs approve delay to Brexit deal decision 19.10.2019

The vote on the Brexit deal has been postponed as the UK Parliament effectively forced PM Boris Johnson to request yet another extension from the EU. Johnson is expected to write to the EU's Donald Tusk within hours.

Belgien Brüssel EU Gipfel | Boris Johnson und Jean-Claude Juncker

Brexit: EU and UK agree on deal — as it happened 17.10.2019

Leaders of 27 EU countries have unanimously backed the Brexit deal. The UK's parliament will vote to ratify the deal in a rare Saturday session. Follow the developments as they happened.

Advertisement