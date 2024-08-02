German minister signs deal to bid for 2040 Olympics

Germany hopes to mark the 50th anniversary of reunification by staging the 2040 Olympic Games. The bid, which will be made next year, could involve multiple German cities and states.

Germany's Sports Minister Nancy Faeser on Friday signed a preliminary agreement to bid for the country to host the 2040 Olympic Games.

The date would coincide with the 50th anniversary of Germany's reunification in 1990, a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

What did Nancy Faeser say?

At a news conference in Paris, where the 2024 Olympics are already a week in, Faeser put her signature to a deal with the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and several German states and cities interested in bidding for the Games.

"The government stands united behind a new German bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games," Faeser said. "We want to utilize the great opportunities that the Olympic Games offer for our cohesion, our economy, and sport."

Faeser emphasized that the 2040 bid would be a "strong symbol," and a "sign for democracy" as it would coincide with the 50th anniversary of German unification.

Germany was divided in two after World War II, with East Germany becoming a communist dictatorship under the influence of the Soviet Union and democratic West Germany remaining under the sphere of the West.

Sports Minister Nancy Faeser (center) signed an MOU with senior German sports officials in Paris Image: Marijan Murat/dpa/picture alliance

Cross-party backing an 'important and motivating signal'

DOSB President Thomas Weikert, who had been trying to win the government's backing for a 2040 bid for some time, said Friday:

"We are relieved and satisfied that the intensive discussions of the last few months at various levels have now paid off. The clear, cross-party commitment of the federal government and [Chancellor Olaf Scholz] to a bid is an important and motivating signal both internally and externally."

Weikert said 2040 would be a "good option" because of its historic significance to Germany.

The DOSB chief had previously said Germany would hold "informal talks" with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on possible bids to host the 2036 or 2040 Games.

The 2036 Olympics would mark 100 years since the Olympics were held in Berlin, under Nazi rule.

Which cities and states want to host the Olympics?

The German capital, Berlin, along with Leipzig, Munich, Hamburg and the Rhine-Ruhr region are interested in staging the Games.

Senior German sports officials say a joint effort by two cities or states is likely.

The federal government says it is prepared to contribute a total of €6.95 million ($7.53 million) for the cost of bidding.

The formal application is expected to be submitted sometime next year.

The IOC no longer requires cities to commit to more costly bids in advance of the Games.

The rules were changed in 2019 to simplify the process and to encourage bidders to use existing and temporary venues and infrastructure for the Games, rather than invest in expensive construction projects.

The last two German attempts to bid to host either Summer or Winter Olympics, in Munich and Hamburg, failed when put to local public votes, not winning majority support.

Last week, ahead of the opening of the Paris Olympics, the IOC awarded the 2030 Winter Olympics to the French Alps, subject to guarantees from the next French government, when it is appointed.

mm/msh (dpa, SID)