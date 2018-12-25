 German minister hails Bangladesh over birth control | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 13.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Bangladesh

German minister hails Bangladesh over birth control

German Development Minister Gerd Müller has praised Bangladesh for its success in birth control and presented the country as a role model for Africa. How did Bangladesh manage such a huge decline in its fertility rate?

default

In an interview with the broadcaster Deutschlandfunk, German Development Minister expressed concern over the high rate of population growth in Africa and said that the continent needs to improve women's access to education, healthcare and childcare to bring the fertility rate down.

The minister praised Bangladesh's record on this front, saying that the Muslim-majority country — home to over 160 million people — made remarkable strides in reducing its fertility rate over the past five decades.

"Bangladesh has brought down the fertility rate from about seven births per woman to 2.1 births per woman, which is almost the European average, over the past 50 years," Müller said, underscoring the importance of female empowerment in achieving this decline. "Self-determination and equal rights for women, as well as ensuring full access to education and healthcare can make a huge difference."

Infografik Geburtsrate Bangladesch 1960-2017 EN

A long-term plan

Since it became an independent nation in 1971, Bangladesh has been implementing family planning programs, in an attempt to keep a check on rapid population growth. With the help of domestic and foreign NGOs, authorities launched door-to-door campaigns to raise public awareness. 

"Bangladesh has invested heavily in family planning methods and services. Every eligible couple receives information about family planning methods from local health workers, which help reduce population growth," Aminul Haque, a professor of population sciences at the Dhaka University, told DW.

Data published by the World Bank show that the number of births per woman in Bangladesh came down from 6.9 in 1971 to 2.06 in 2017.

Not an easy job

Over 90% of Bangladesh's 160-million-strong population is Muslim and society is mostly conservative.

In the 1970s and 80s, observers say, officials and activists found it challenging to communicate with married women in rural parts of the country about family planning.

"We faced huge resistance from religious leaders in those days. Male members of families tried to keep us away from women," said Saidur Rahman, a field-level family planning officer based in the city of Kishoreganj.

"But then, the government started providing family planning courses to Muslim, Hindu and other religious leaders, in an attempt to include them in the campaign," he said, adding: "At some point, they realized that a small family is better when one doesn't have the capacity to feed a bigger one." 

Watch video 01:45

A Bangladeshi girl with one leg reaches the top of her class

Rahman also underlined the importance of access to education in achieving birth control. "The increase in literacy rates over time has also had a positive impact on lowering fertility rate."

Experts believe Bangladesh's media, particularly public broadcasters, played a major role in making people aware of the benefits of having fewer kids, by pointing out that it helps parents to take better care of their children as well as causes less of a financial burden.

Furthermore, better healthcare services in rural areas also reduced the child mortality rate. This decline has contributed to a drop in the fertility rate, as people began to worry less about child survival.

Free contraceptives for women

To reduce population growth, Bangladesh has been providing free contraceptives to women for decades. Regular birth control pills are particularly popular among women in the country, where many men still opt out of using any contraceptives during sexual intercourse.

"More than 40% of eligible women take birth control pills regularly. They like it more than any other methods as it has fewer side effects for them," Rahman told DW.

Infografik Verhütung Bangladesch EN

Statistics published by the Bangladesh Directorate General of Family Planning show that only 8% of the nation's total population was using contraceptives in 1975, but the figure increased to 63.1% by 2018.

"Women who opt for long-lasting forms of contraception get it free with necessary medical care afterward. We also provide them money and other gifts when they come to us for a long-term solution," said Saidur Rahman,

"Bangladeshi women are very much in favor of birth control. Many of them even take birth control pills without informing their conservative husbands," he added.

'Anybody can learn from us'

Mohammad Sharif, a director at the Bangladesh Directorate General of Family Planning, hailed the German minister's remark about the Bangladesh's success in lowering fertility rates. He says his country is ready to be a role model for others in this regard.

"Anybody can learn from us. We welcome it," he told DW.

Sharif said the Bangladeshi government is striving to reduce the fertility rate to only two children per woman by 2021.

But Rahman, the family planning officer, says Bangladesh hasn't made much progress over the past few years.

"After massive successes in birth control, we have become complacent, which has slowed down our overall efforts on this front," he said. "We have to again start working hard if we want to achieve the target of reducing the fertility rate to two children per woman."

  • Bangladeshi women with their kids in a square of Torpignattara

    Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes

    A rising community

    According to the Interior Ministry, almost 40,000 Bangladeshis live in Rome. Tor Pignattara, a working-class neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of the city, hosts the largest community.

  • Laila poses for a portrait in her shop

    Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes

    "Work is good for a woman"

    Laila, 46, is the owner of a traditional clothes shop and the president of the women’s association Mohila Somaj Collan Someti. "Some husbands don't like seeing a woman as the head of such a business," she says.

  • Sanjida poses for a portrait in a park

    Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes

    Going beyond stereotypes

    Sanjida, 29, is a cultural mediator. She came to Italy to be reunited with her husband. "I decided to wear a hijab after I arrived here. Sometimes I feel discriminated, but I want to build a family in Rome anyway. During my work I usually meet women who spend most of their time home alone. I always encourage them to go out and find an Italian language course."

  • Nair poses for a portrait in her bedroom

    Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes

    Education as a way of emancipation

    Nair, who is 20, was born in Rome. She studies medicine at La Sapienza University. "I get the best from both cultures, but I believe that education is the most important thing in life."

  • Sultana poses for a portrait in her shop

    Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes

    Bringing Bangladeshi tradition to Rome

    Sultana, 46, arrived in Italy 26 years ago. She opened the first traditional fashion shop in Torpignattara because she felt lonely when her husband was at work. "Many women spend their time alone at home. They bring their children to school alone. They clean alone. But things are slowly changing."

  • Salma poses for a portrait in her bedroom

    Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes

    A bridge between two different cultures

    Salma, 50, has worked as a cultural mediator in hospitals, schools and public offices. "I like to think of myself as a backpack full of colored stones from Bangladesh. I lost some of those during the way, but acquired new ones. I always keep a window open to change."

  • Sahila poses for a portrait in her bedroom

    Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes

    A new generation

    Sahila, 28, is a fiscal adviser. Born and raised in Italy, she hates being asked whether she is more Bangladeshi or Italian. "I am friendly and open-minded as an Italian woman, but I consider my family as important as Bangladeshis do. It's still a slow process, but I believe that things are getting better for Bangladeshi women, especially for the second generation."

  • Indians and Bangladeshis taking part in a Hindu street procession in the heart of Torpignattara

    Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes

    A mix of cultures

    According to the official Bangladeshi census, Muslims constitute over 90% of the population, while Hindus accounts for 9.5%. "There is no single story, everyone has a different background and different skills," says researcher Katiuscia Carnà.

    Author: Valerio Muscella (Rome)


DW recommends

Why Bangladeshi politics is man's domain

Two powerful women – Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia – have dominated Bangladeshi politics for decades, but the South Asian country's women are still underrepresented in parliament and are politically marginalized. (12.12.2018)  

Bangladesh garment workers face menstruation taboos

Nearly 70% of Bangladesh's textile workers are women, but menstruation taboos mean they must skip work when they have their period. Activists say more must be done to raise awareness and provide hygienic aid. (23.10.2019)  

Bangladesh to scrap marriage certificate 'virgin' rule for women

Women in Bangladesh will no longer have to say if they are "virgins" on official marriage documents, the High Court ruled. The decision has been hailed by rights groups and also includes crucial changes for men. (27.08.2019)  

'We need to talk about religion and patriarchy': Bangladeshi activist

Speaking to DW, women’s rights campaigner Khushi Kabir says that religion and male chauvinist mindsets are hindering development in Asia. People need to begin asking questions instead of becoming blind followers. (22.10.2019)  

Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes

Rome hosts one of the largest Bangladeshi communities in Europe and women account for 30 percent of it. Although the Bangladeshi culture revolves mainly around men, women are ready to challenge the gender expectations. (02.08.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

A Bangladeshi girl with one leg reaches the top of her class  

Related content

Bangladesch Bau der Padma Bridge in Dhaka

Bangladesh: A small tiger economy with big plans 25.12.2018

Bangladesh is one of the world's impoverished nations. Yet, its economy has been growing rapidly over the past few years, thanks in no small part to its massive textile exports. But risks are looming on the horizon.

China Symbolbild Ein Kind Politik

How has the one-child policy affected China? 19.07.2018

China resorted to a one-child policy in 1979 to limit its then-ballooning population, and then over three decades later changed it to a two-child policy. Experts say it cannot be a model for other countries.

Advertisement