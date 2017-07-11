German minister expects 4% post-COVID growth

The German economy will grow between 3 and 4% this year as coronavirus restrictions are lifted, the country's economy minister said.

"By 2022, Germany will have recovered its old strength," Peter Altmaier predicted in comments to German tabloid Bild on Saturday.

It is a positive forecast for Europe's largest economy that shrank by almost 5% last year as entire sectors were put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Altmaier's comments come as nationwide, the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days fell to 87.3 on Saturday — 100 infections per 100,000 is the level at which German states can begin removing certain restrictions.

'Returning to normality'

"Our measures are taking effect, millions of people have been vaccinated, the infection numbers are dropping, the dynamic of the pandemic has been broken. That is why more and more regions are beginning to open. Step by step we are returning to normality," Altmaier told Bild.

He said he was hopeful that summer vacations could go ahead in Germany and Europe "if we are careful."

He added as vaccinated and recovered people got their rights back, "the light at the end of the long coronavirus tunnel has been reached."

'Decisions still need to be made'

Altmaier remained cautious, saying that: "decisions still need to be made about when all sectors can re-open."

While he praised Germany's economic stimulus package, he said some hard-hit sectors would need to see an extension of state aid.

What have other finance bodies predicted?

The German government has generally been less optimistic than other forecasters, such as research institutes. In mid-April, several think tanks — including the prestigious Ifo institute — forecast a common growth prediction of 3.7%.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Austria On May 19, restaurants, hotels, theaters, and sport facilities are set to reopen, admitting visitors who show proof of a negative COVID test. These reopening plans will coincide with the elimination of quarantine rules for arriving tourists, enabling vaccinated and tested visitors to enter the country, as well as those who have recovered from COVID-19.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Switzerland In order to fly to Switzerland, you will need a negative test, but this does not apply to arrivals by land. Only visitors arriving from high-risk areas are required to self-quarantine. Hotels are open, as are museums, stores, theaters and amusement parks. Restaurants are allowed to serve guests outdoors. Maximum occupancy numbers, social-distancing and mask-wearing rules apply everywhere.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Greece In Greece, the outside areas of restaurants are allowed to open again but are required to close by 10:45 p.m., and a curfew is in place starting at 11:00 p.m. Vacationers who want to enter the country are obligated to submit their personal data online and they must show proof of a negative PCR test or that they are fully vaccinated. They dont't need to self-quarantine.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Italy Italy is gradually lifting its restrictions. In areas with lower incidence rates, restaurants are allowed to serve guests outdoors even in the evening, but a curfew is in place starting at 10:00 p.m. Museums and movie theaters in “yellow zones” are open again. Italy aims to officially start its summer season on June 2, but the applicable restrictions for visitors have yet to be drawn up.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow France France is gradually opening up. Residents are now allowed to go beyond ten kilometers from their homes without a valid reason, and trips within the country are permitted again. A curfew is in place starting at 7 p.m. but is set to be pushed back to 9 p.m. starting on the May 19. Restaurants will then be allowed to serve guests outdoors, and stores and cultural establishments will open again.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Spain The situation in Spain has eased up considerably, with many restrictions already lifted, but several regions plan to maintain their curfews for the time being. Masks will also continue to be mandatory outdoors. Arrivals from EU and Schengen countries are allowed, but those coming from high-risk areas are still required to show a negative test.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Portugal After about five and half months, a state of emergency was lifted Portugal on May 1. Restaurants, cultural and recreational establishments are thus now allowed to stay open until 10:30 p.m. In addition, the border with Spain is open again. Tourists from countries with a 14-day incidence rate exceeding 150, however, are still barred from entering Portugal.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Croatia In Croatia, hotels are allowed to receive guests and restaurants can open for outdoor dining provided they adhere to certain conditions. In order to enter the country, visitors must show proof of a negative PCR or antibody test, confirmation that they have recovered from COVID-19, or proof that they have been fully vaccinated.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Denmark Stores have been reopened, but in order to dine indoors, guests are required to use an app to show they have tested negative, been fully vaccinated, or have recovered from COVID. Fully vaccinated arrivals from EU and Schengen countries are allowed to enter Denmark without a valid reason provided that their country is classified as "orange" or better, meaning with a lower COVID risk.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Poland Hotels are allowed to welcome guests again – at 50% capacity. Outdoor dining will be allowed as well starting on May 15 and indoor dining as of May 29. Visitors are required to self-quarantine for ten days upon arrival unless they show proof of a negative test. Fully vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID are likewise exempted from the quarantine requirement. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



Their predictions were based on the likelihood that mass inoculations could accelerate a return to normality.

Ifo said that business morale had improved only slightly in April. While this was partly attributable to coronavirus, the institute said, it was also because of a semiconductor shortage that has dogged the motor vehicle industry.