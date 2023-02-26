German military not changing fast enough, soldiers say

An association representing soldiers says the Bundeswehr turnaround needs to speed up if it is to defend the country properly.

Germany's armed forces are not fully operational and ready to defend the country, the head of the independent Armed Forces Association (DBwV) chairman said.

Colonel Andre Wüstner, whose association represents active duty and retired soldiers, told the mass-market Bild am Sonntag weekly that a year after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "turning point" in German defense policy and pledged€100 billion ($107 billion) to speed up the modernization of the armed forces, there has been "no noticeable improvement" for soldiers.

"More speed is needed, whether in terms of material, personnel or infrastructure, a real turnaround that can be felt in the troops is needed during this parliamentary period ... otherwise the 'turning point' is over," Wüstner said.

Wüstner added the German military, or Bundeswehr, is carrying out its assigned missions, "but that is nothing compared to what we will have to contribute to NATO in the future."

He warned that none of the military hardware supplied to Ukraine had been replaced and that means the operational readiness of parts of the military, such as it artillery, "continues to decline."

Germany committed to ramping up military spending

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year Scholz announced a "turning point'' that would trigger weapons shipments to a nation at war and a massive increase in Germany's military spending.

Bundeswehr officers have complained for many years that Germany has been neglecting its ability to defend its country and its NATO alliance partners.

Since announcing the €100 billion special fund for the Bundeswehr, about €30 billion has been committed to contracts for specific projects, Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz said Wednesday.

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union, whcih held power for 16 years before the Scholz government, complained during a parliamentary debate earlier this month that "large parts of the so-called 'turning point' that you described here on February 27 last year so far are happening largely on paper in Germany.''

Merz said it was unacceptable that "practically no orders'' had yet been placed, particularly for ammunition.

Germany's new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, has, however, vowed to speed up arms procurement and ramp up ammunition supplies.

Scholz, in a speech to the Munich Security Conference last weekend, also again promised to push Germany's defense spending up to 2% of GDP "permanently.''

But his defense minister wants to go even further, "We will reach the 2% target, but we will also make every effort to go beyond that,'' Pistorius told the same conference.



