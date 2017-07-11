German mayor suspected of jumping vaccine queue

Police searched mayoral offices in the central German city of Halle on Monday following reports that city officials got coronavirus vaccinations ahead of time. The country is currently focusing on immunizing health workers, the elderly and people with preexisting conditions.

The likely charge, prosecutors said, was misappropriating state-supplied items. Federal orders on leftover doses prioritize people considered more vulnerable to COVID-19.

German authorities in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, where Halle is located, accuse Mayor Bernd Wiegand of breaching the orders in at least 585 cases.

Halle's Bernd Wiegand denied queue jumping

Wiegand roundly rejected the accusations over the weekend, declaring that having himself and others with "central statutory functions" vaccinated in January was proper because top-priority recipients could not be reached at the time.

Wiegand said the people immunized included 29 members of Halle's city council and crisis management team.





Vaccines from Saxony-Anhalt?

On Monday, State Premier Reiner Haseloff told the news agency Reuters that he saw Saxony-Anhalt — formerly a part of the Soviet-dominated East Germany — as a future German center for vaccine making.

Saxony-Anhalt already had three such sites producing the BioNTech-Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, he said, and, given its former Soviet experience, its residents had no reservations about establishing local production of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V.

During communism, said Haseloff, East Germans received their polio vaccine from Russia, which "got them through the 1960s better" than the serum from the West.

ipj/dj (AFP, dpa, epd)