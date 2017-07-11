German man takes COVID-19 distancing rules to extreme with pepper spray

German police said Monday that a 71-year-old man took social distancing to a new extreme over the weekend, by pepper spraying people who he felt got too close.

Police in the western city of Aachen tweeted that there was an "unusual use" of the police force, as the man "first sprayed a group of joggers and then two cyclists."

According to a statement from the local police, the cyclists were a couple who were able to get off of their bikes and call police without causing an accident. A patrolman soon approached the suspected perpetrator, who said he knew no other way to protect himself to keep others at a "corona distance."

Criminal proceedings were launched against the 71-year-old for causing dangerous bodily harm and interference with road traffic.

Police were still looking for the joggers to report what they saw to police.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended people keep at least 1 meter (3.3 feet) distance from others and wear a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but in several places authorities have recommended people separate by at least 1.5 meters. The coronavirus has been seen to hit elderly people and those with risk factors such as weakened immune systems or high blood pressure especially hard.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Keep your distance, please! These are the coronavirus rules as we know them: Keep a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters (5 to 6 feet) from others, observe good hygiene and wear a mask. But this does not do justice to the complex reality of how aerosols spread, researchers from Oxford and London (UK) and Cambridge MA (US) have now written in an analysis published in the British Medical Journal.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? This much? Or more? British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to show schoolchildren how it should be done. But what does his gesture mean exactly? Do his fingertips have to be 1.5 meters away from the fingertips of another person? That would be a reasonable interpretation of the regulations. But two arm lengths alone measure 1.5 meters, so distances of 4.5 meters or more could easily result.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Are sheep lengths better? The Icelandic Association of Sheep Breeders has established its own rules: Two sheep lengths are appropriate to avoid infection. One may wonder if face masks are also supposed to be knitted from real sheep's wool. This young shepherd in Senegal may be trying to find out how long a sheep is by pulling its hind leg. The Icelanders already know — exactly 1 meter.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Natural spacers Of course, this could also work. The standard length of a dog leash corresponds pretty exactly to the current coronavirus rules. Could it be a coincidence that a six-foot leash is usually prescribed for places where leashes are compulsory?

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Where does the 2-meter rule come from? The authors led by Lydia Bourouiba, an expert in fluid dynamics and disease transmission at MIT, writes that the rule is outdated. Two meters was the distance recommended by the German physician C. Flügge in 1897. Visible droplets that he had caught within this distance were still contagious. A 1948 study showed that 90% of streptococci coughed out in droplets flew no further than 1.7 meters.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Two meters are not enough The 1948 study was published in the American Medical Journal. It also showed that 10% of streptococci flew much further: up to 2.9 meters. If that were the case, perhaps the people on this lawn on the banks of the Rhine in Dusseldorf would be safe — if every other circle remained free. But wait a minute — we are not dealing with streptococci (bacteria) here, but with viruses.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Viruses spread via aerosols Viruses are much smaller than bacteria, so they can float around for hours and spread better in the air. This is why the researchers recommend that the distance between people should not be the only safety criterion but that other factors should be considered, too: How well a room is ventilated, whether people are wearing masks, and whether they are silent, speaking softly or singing and shouting.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Do not sing or cough Numerous studies have also shown that coughing can propel veritable parcels of viruses up to 8 meters through the air. Speaking or singing loudly also spread a lot of aerosols and droplets about the room. If, however, people only speak quietly, as in a library, and sit in the fresh air, safe distances can be smaller again.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? How long should I stay in the room? The duration of a stay in a contaminated room and how many people are in that room are also decisive factors when assessing the risk of infection. The researchers have used those factors to develop a traffic light model. The clear result: In rooms with a high occupancy, you should generally stay only for a short time, make sure they are well aired, wear a mask and speak quietly.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? No mask needed here Here, however, the traffic light of the UK-US research team would show green. Outside, people can be safe for long periods of time even without a mask, provided there are few people around, everything is well ventilated and no one talks much. But even so, will the distance between deck chairs being measured here be enough? Author: Fabian Schmidt



