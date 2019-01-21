German man sues for discrimination over women's parking spots

A court in Munich on Wednesday heard the case of Dominik B. Bayer, a motorist who argued he felt discriminated against when he visited Eichstätt and saw parking spaces reserved for women.

The Bavarian town installed the female-only spots in a central public carpark after a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted nearby in 2016. The designated spaces are well-lit and located close to entrances and exits.

Read more: Berlin and Beyond: #MeToo, German style

Watch video 02:53 Now live 02:53 mins. Share Germany: Gender based violence Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38sp1 Survivor of gender based violence in Germany shares story

The plaintiff, who is from the western Rhineland region, argued that the special parking spots violate Germany's General Act on Equal Treatment. The law prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender, but does make exceptions for the protection of privacy or personal safety.

Bayer said the special spaces discriminate not only against men, but also against women, because they suggest women can't run very far and need protection.

A safety measure

Hans Bittl, who heads the city's legal department, said the public carpark in question is located near a nursing home where many female employees often have to make their way to an early or late shift in the dark.

"It's been statistically proven that women are more likely to be victims of violent crime than men," he said. "It's all about safety."

Bittl stressed that men who park in spaces set aside for female drivers cannot be prosecuted or fined, and that the reserve signs aim to appeal to men to leave the spaces free for women.

Read more: Opinion: Violence against women is a universal problem

A spokesperson for the ADAC, Germany's largest motoring club, said it was the first time a court would be ruling on women's spaces in public parking lots.

Women-only parking in private lots, for example at supermarkets or businesses, are fairly standard in Germany and are governed by private law.

In 2011, a court in the country's southwest ruled that an employer had the right to set up car spots for women on the premises, stating in the ruling that women "are generally at greater risk than men of being victims of crime."

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.