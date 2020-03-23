German man licks ticket machine 'to spread coronavirus’

Police arrested a man in Munich on Monday for licking a subway ticket machine, claiming he was trying to spread the COVID-19.

Police arrested a man in Munich on Monday for licking a subway ticket machine and claiming he was trying to spread the deadly coronavirus, Süddeutsche-Zeitung reported.

In videos shared by the man online, the 33-year-old can be seen licking subway ticket machines and handrails as well as the handrail of an escalator. He said he wanted to spread the coronavirus, according news agency AFP, citing the police in Munich.

He was taken into police custody and charged with grievous bodily harm. A spokeswoman for the police said it is unclear whether the perpetrator is actually infected with COVID-19. He has been administered a test, she said.

