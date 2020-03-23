 German man licks ticket machine ′to spread coronavirus’ | News | DW | 23.03.2020

News

German man licks ticket machine 'to spread coronavirus’

Police have arrested a man in Munich after he shared videos online where he licked a subway ticket machine. He said he wanted to spread the coronavirus.

A Munich subway station (picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/T. Linkel)

Police arrested a man in Munich on Monday for licking a subway ticket machine and claiming he was trying to spread the deadly coronavirus, Süddeutsche-Zeitung reported. 

Read more: What happens if Angela Merkel can't work?

In videos shared by the man online, the 33-year-old can be seen licking subway ticket machines and handrails as well as the handrail of an escalator. He said he wanted to spread the coronavirus, according news agency AFP, citing the police in Munich.

He was taken into police custody and charged with grievous bodily harm. A spokeswoman for the police said it is unclear whether the perpetrator is actually infected with COVID-19. He has been administered a test, she said.

kp/rc (dpa, AFP)

