 German man killed by plasterboard in Cologne DIY store | News | DW | 25.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German man killed by plasterboard in Cologne DIY store

A German man was fatally injured after a pile of plasterboard fell on top of him at a home improvement store in Cologne. Police have opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

Bauhaus logo (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

A 69-year-old German man was killed on Monday after a pile of plasterboard fell on him at a Bauhaus home improvement store in Cologne.

According to police, the man was loading pieces of plasterboard with some helpers into his car from the warehouse of the store when a pile of pallets tipped over. The man was unable to get out of the way and was hit with the heavy load.

An emergency physician called to the scene was unable to resuscitate the man.

Police have opened a criminal investigation into the man's death. Police said an authorized expert has been called to the scene to evaluate whether proper safety precautions were taken.

dv/ng (dpa, AFP)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Cologne police arrest 7 as Carnival begins with attacks

The annual Carnival festivities have begun amid civil disobedience that has spilled over into aggressive attacks. Drink-related crime was also reported. (12.11.2019)  

Seniors outsmart con men posing as police in Cologne

Tricksters posing as police officers have been arrested in the German city of Cologne. Police in the city say a con trick seeking to rob seniors of their savings has been going on for years and is getting worse. (20.09.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Privatkonzert, Haus Schminke, Löbau, Sachsen

360° Open House - Schminke House in Löbau, Germany 18.11.2019

Once a month, Euromaxx presents exclusive dream homes: Houses, apartments and flats from all over Europe. Schminke House, a modern classic designed by Hans Scharoun, is located in Löbau, Saxony.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Berlin

Germany's 16 states: Berlin 30.10.2019

2019 Berlin celebrates itself — as a city of modernity, of women, of freedom. With 100 years of Bauhaus, 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall and a public holiday dedicated to women.

Israel Architektur Bauhaus in Tel Aviv

The Bauhaus in the Middle East: 'Tel Aviv was an oasis' 19.09.2019

Tel Aviv celebrates 100 years of homegrown Bauhaus-inspired architecture with the opening of the White City Center. Designed for White City residents and visitors, it will help preserve the area's storied architecture.

Advertisement