News

German: Man jailed for pushing victim to death on Berlin subway track

A Berlin court has sentenced a man to four years and three months in prison for the deadly assault last October. The convicted man pushed the victim onto the tracks after a dispute about drugs.

Berlin | U-Bahn haltestelle Kottbusser Tor (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

A Berlin court on Friday sentenced a 27-year-old man to four years and three months behind bars for pushing a 30-year-old man to his death on the tracks of a Berlin U-Bahn station exactly seven months ago.  

The presiding judge, Thomas Groß, said he was convinced that the suspect — only known as Zakaria L. — pushed the victim in front of a subway on 29 October 2019 following a fallout over drugs.

However, the court did not immediately recognize any intent to kill. 

The public prosecutor's office had initially called for a sentence of life imprisonment for murder. 

More to come… 

