German: Man jailed for pushing victim to death on Berlin subway track

A Berlin court on Friday sentenced a 27-year-old man to four years and three months behind bars for pushing a 30-year-old man to his death on the tracks of a Berlin U-Bahn station exactly seven months ago.

The presiding judge, Thomas Groß, said he was convinced that the suspect — only known as Zakaria L. — pushed the victim in front of a subway on 29 October 2019 following a fallout over drugs.

However, the court did not immediately recognize any intent to kill.

The public prosecutor's office had initially called for a sentence of life imprisonment for murder.

More to come…