Europe

German man arrested in Turkey over PKK propaganda

A German national was charged over Facebook activity showing support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

Pro-Kurdish demonstrators protest against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while holding up flags showing detained PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

A German man has been arrested in southern Turkey over making propaganda for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), local media reported.

The man was detained on Wednesday by police in the province of Hatay and was charged later in the day, DHA news agency said.

Read more: The Middle East's complex Kurdish landscape

Turkish anti-terrorist authorities questioned the man about his Facebook activity, which was said to show support for the outlawed PKK, the Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet reported.

He was then detained on suspicion of spreading "terrorist propaganda" on social media, it said.

The German embassy in Ankara is in contact with Turkish authorities over the case, according to German press agency DPA's sources, who also said that the man remains in custody.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

The man's arrest comes as Germany last week lifted economic sanctions on Turkey and relaxed its travel advice for the country by removing a warning on its website about Germans facing a high risk of arrest when visiting the country.

Read more: Who is Deniz Yücel — and why is the German-Turkish journalist still on trial?

Tensions between Turkey and Germany escalated after the July 2016 failed coup and the state of emergency, which saw a number of German nationals imprisoned, including the German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel. He was released earlier this year.

Watch video 03:12
Now live
03:12 mins.

Kurds in Germany look anxiously to Afrin

law/rc (AFP, dpa)

