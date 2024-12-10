  1. Skip to content
German man arrested in Russia for alleged sabotage for Kyiv

December 10, 2024

Russian police have reportedly detained a German-Russian man for allegedly planning a sabotage act at Kyiv's behest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nwfe
DW News "Breaking"

A German-Russian citizen has been arrested in Russia for allegedly preparing to sabotage a rail line on the orders of Ukraine's SBU security service, Russian FSB security services said on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.

The man, born in 2003, is accused by the FSB of having "prepared the sabotage of a section of railway line in the city of Nizhny Novgorod with an explosive device" in return for payment by the SBU, a statement said.

More to follow...

tj/rm (AFP, Reuters)