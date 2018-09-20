German man arrested in Denmark after bodies found

Danish police have arrested a young German man after one of two dead people found in a house that had burned down was found to have died before the fire occurred.

The suspect was arrested late on Wednesday without resistance and appeared in court on Thursday to face manslaughter charges, they said, adding that the man denied the accusations.

The two bodies were both of residents of the house, one male, aged 61, and the other female, aged 85, police said. They said an autopsy had shown that the man had been killed before the house burned down, but gave no details of how he met his death. The woman died of carbon-monoxide poisoning.

The house, situated in the town of Blavand on Denmark's west coast, caught fire on Tuesday. Police from the South and South Jutland force said they were continuing with their investigations.

Investigators have so far not spoken about possible connections between the German suspect and the two deceased.

