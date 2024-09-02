German leaders react to far-right surge in Thuringia, Saxony

Skip next section Number-crunching: AfD strong with young voters, claimed less than quarter of total electorate

Polling companies and experts are starting to pick through the data from Sunday's votes.

One notable trend was young voters aged 18-29 giving the AfD more support than any other party in both states.

According to a group called Forschungsgruppe Wahlen (elections research group), 36% of 18-29-year-old's voted for the AfD in Thuringia. The Christian Democrats and the Left Party were tied for second with 13%.

In Saxony, 30% of young voters plumped for the AfD, versus 15% for the Christian Democrats next.

However, it is worth noting that voter turnout in this age band is consistently lower than with older people, so it's also typically the cohort with the smallest sample of eligible voters casting any ballot at all.

Pollster Forsa, meanwhile, drew attention to what a small share of the voting population the AfD needed to be able to claim either first place or a close second after the vote.

In both states, fewer than 25% of eligible voters chose the AfD, with more than 75% either supporting another party or not voting.

Turnout was 62.6% in Thuringia, a 2.3% increase on 2019, and 75% in Saxony, up 8% on the previous state election.