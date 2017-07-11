German lawmakers vote on nationwide coronavirus restrictions

The German parliament will on Wednesday vote on potent new legislation to control the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

If approved, the changes to the Infection Protection Act could be a watershed moment for Germany's fight against the third wave of COVID-19.

Up until now, the federal government was technically in charge of restriction measures, but in the country's decentralized federal structure, the 16 states were free to implement those guidelines as they saw fit.

Increasingly, the states have diverged in how to implement the guidelines they agreed on, leading to huge disparities across state borders on what rules were in place. Some states were opening up, despite exponential infection growth, as others remained closed. This may have won state premiers popularity among voters, but has seen infection numbers soar.

Faced with such inconsistency, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government introduced this legislation to legally obligate states — rather than cajole them — into specific action in certain circumstances.

It has been described in German media as a move to centralize power to Berlin, however, such a move would require a change of the constitution.

What happens next?

If the Bundestag passes the law, the 16 federal states could still block it on Thursday in the Bundesrat, Germany's upper house of parliament. However, this is not expected.

If passed by both houses, then affected districts will be immediately required to implement the new rules.

At some point, the law could be challenged in the Constitutional Court.

What are the new rules?

The law states that if cities or districts exceed a seven-day incidence rate of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over three consecutive days, then local authorities must:

Restrict personal contacts to one household and one other person, not counting children under 14. Exemptions include meetings of spouses and partners or the exercise of custody and access rights.

Implement a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew with exceptions for walking and jogging alone until midnight, and exceptions for emergencies, professional practice, nursing and care, animal care, or other significant reasons.

Ensure nonessential shops only receive customers with a negative coronavirus test and an appointment. If the incidence rate exceeds 150, customers can only pick up preordered goods (click & collect).

Close in-person teaching at schools if the incidence rate exceeds 165. Exceptions for graduating classes and special schools are possible.

Limit funerals to 30 mourners

The law would be in effect until June 30, and any further changes require parliamentary approval.

What are people saying about the law?

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, from Merkel's CDU party, defended the curfews as proportionate. "A look abroad shows that all countries that have regained control of high infection figures have resorted to curfew restrictions in phases," Schäuble told Berlin's Tagesspiegel newspaper.

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities said the law was important for greater acceptance of the rules. Chief Executive Gerd Landsberg told the Passauer Neue Presse: "It is important that there are now nationwide regulations on what must happen in which infection situation. This is especially crucial for acceptance among the population."

Green Party health expert Janosch Dahmen told the DPA agency: "A uniform federal approach is right, but the measures are not sufficient." He said it should apply at an incidence rate of 50.

Head of the health department at Berlin's district Neukölln, Dr. Nicolai Savaskan, told DW that the federal emergency brake's reliance on a seven-day incidence was "quite unspecific as a signal to detect epidemiological effects."

The German Patient Protection Foundation said the threshold should also consider the vaccination rate of elderly people, and the burden on hospitals to avoid potential legal challenges to the law.

Which regions would this cover?

Any city or district with an incidence rate above 100 will be immediately affected if the law passes the Bundestag and Bundesrat.

Across the country, the average incidence rate was 162.4 on Wednesday.

Only one state fell below the 100 theshold, while six exceeded 165 — including the two most populous states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria.