German lawmakers set to vote on contentious immigration law

01/31/2025 January 31, 2025 Why was Wednesday's vote so controversial?

On Wednesday, the center-right CDU/CSU bloc put two nonbinding motions proposing stricter migration policies to the vote in parliament in the knowledge that they were unlikely to pass without the support of the far-right AfD party — something the CDU and its leader, Friedrich Merz, had previously pledged never to rely upon.

In the event, one motion, which called on the government to reject "attempts to enter the country illegally without exception" by establishing permanent border controls and immediately detaining people who are required to leave Germany, was approved with the help of the AfD.

In a speech before the vote, Merz went back on his pledge, saying he would accept a majority with the AfD to push through what he saw as a "right decision."

"A right decision does not become wrong if the wrong people agree," said Merz regarding the expected voting behavior of the far-right party.

It was the first time a motion had been passed with the help of a far-right party in parliament since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany in 1949 shortly after the era of Nazi dictatorship that led to the Second World War and the Holocaust.

Tens of thousands in Germany protest far right To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tens of thousands of people across Germany on Thursday rallied in protest at what they saw as a breach in the "firewall" against the AfD that mainstream parties have largely upheld up to now.