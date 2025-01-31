  1. Skip to content
German lawmakers set to vote on contentious immigration law

Published January 31, 2025last updated January 31, 2025

The German Bundestag will hold a debate on the "influx limitation law" then vote on it. The law, proposed by the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, could pass in the lower house with the aid of the far-right AfD party.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz standing at a podium in the Bundestag, with seated lawmakers
The Bundestag, Germany's lower house, is to vote on a more restrictive immigration lawImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance
What you need to know

This is a summary of events surrounding the German parliamentary debate and vote on the "influx limitation law" on Friday, January 31, 2025:

January 31, 2025

No cooperation with the AfD, says CSU's Söder

The leader of Bavaria's center-right Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian party that forms a conservative bloc with the Christian Democrats (CDU) at federal level, has said the parties will not cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

"The AfD is a right-wing radical party to a large extent," Markus Söder told the daily Augsburger Allgemeine

"It would ruin Germany economically and hand it to Moscow on a silver plate. It is a danger for our prosperity and our security," he added.

The CDU/CSU bloc has ruled out forming a coalition with the AfD if it wins the upcoming elections on February 23.

However, on Wednesday, it passed a nonbinding motion on stricter migration policy with the support of the far-right party, and will again rely on its backing as it seeks to push through the law on restricting immigration that is to be voted on on Friday.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Germany on Thursday  to protest at what seems to be a growing willingness by the conservatives to accommodate the AfD, which is currently under investigation by Germany's domestic intelligence service as a suspected extremist group.

January 31, 2025

What does the 'influx limitation law' propose?

The draft law, called the Zustrombegrenzungsgesetz ("influx limitation law") for short, has the full name "Limitation of the illegal influx of third-country nationals to German." and seeks to reintroduce the term "limitation" into the law on German residency.

The use of the word Zustrom ("influx") is in itself highly politicized, implying as it does that Germany is facing a "flood" of migrants.

The law also aims to end family reunification of migrants under subsidiary protection — that is, people receive limited protection in Germany but do not qualify for asylum.

It would also grant German federal police the authority to detain people due for deportation and to initiate custody measures, as well as further powers to deport migrants at the border.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), who oppose the draft law, have said that it might take it for review to Germany's Federal Constitutional Court if it is passed to check its compatibility with German Basic Law.

tj/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa) 

