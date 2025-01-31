German lawmakers set to vote on contentious immigration law

Skip next section No cooperation with the AfD, says CSU's Söder

The leader of Bavaria's center-right Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian party that forms a conservative bloc with the Christian Democrats (CDU) at federal level, has said the parties will not cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

"The AfD is a right-wing radical party to a large extent," Markus Söder told the daily Augsburger Allgemeine.

"It would ruin Germany economically and hand it to Moscow on a silver plate. It is a danger for our prosperity and our security," he added.

The CDU/CSU bloc has ruled out forming a coalition with the AfD if it wins the upcoming elections on February 23.

However, on Wednesday, it passed a nonbinding motion on stricter migration policy with the support of the far-right party, and will again rely on its backing as it seeks to push through the law on restricting immigration that is to be voted on on Friday.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Germany on Thursday to protest at what seems to be a growing willingness by the conservatives to accommodate the AfD, which is currently under investigation by Germany's domestic intelligence service as a suspected extremist group.